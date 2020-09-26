Parallel: A new poem by Thomas McCarthy

(In memory of Christo)

Echoes, more than anything else, can create a way in,

Like when yer man wrapped the Reichstag in folds and draperies

And made it seem, momentarily, a tender thing.

The way sunlight fell on it made a sound

Of your heart beating.

Similarly, when we walked under his saffron gates

In Central Park we were young again;

And it was the same when I heard the glottal words

Uttered by that Irishman’s oily purples and greens,

All of his parallel lines like so much sheet music;

A music that deprivation makes

With a heavy lid upon it for too long –

Again, I ask you what Art is. As I did

When I held your fingers, outstretched. Your engagement ring,

I remember, against my finger created an echo, an ekphrastic.

Thomas McCarthy’s most recent collections are Pandemonium (Carcanet) and Prophecy (Carcanet)