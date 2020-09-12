Making a Fist, a poem in memory of Jamal Khashoggi 1958-2018

i m Jamal Khashoggi 1958-2018

Fingers never looked so beautiful as mine,

flexing to support a plain black pen

poised to make the shapes required

to convey a sickened sense of horror

on learning how a man had all his digits

severed, was slowly done to death, dismembered

and disposed of god knows where.

Never have four fingers and a thumb appeared

so precious, no pen as strong as mine. I angle

the age-old weapon like a dart, watch as

black gloved ink flows down the page in measured

curlicues, tempered by the teamwork of my hand.

Until the work is done and ten frail fingers rest

helpless on the blackened page, like fists undone.

Geraldine Mitchell’s most recent collection is Mountains for Breakfast (Arlen House, 2017)