Poem of the Week: Mary and Joseph on a Cardboard Bed

Ah, come here ‘til I tell you, I saw them.

Round, young Mary, with Joseph, asleep

outside Liberty Hall on a cardboard bed,

in sleeping bags and hooded winter coats.

Sure, I didn’t know where to be looking.

Scarlet, like I’d walked in on a couple

in their own bedroom. But it was a street,

on the quays, by the Liffey, at rush hour.

Dubliners running to work and school

while the lovers, our homeless lovers,

tried to get the last bit of a morning cuddle.

She had her head down, nuzzled into him.

He had his head out, eyes shut but ready

if needs be, to heave-ho, come on, let’s go.



Rachael Hegarty’s poetry collections include Flight Paths Over Finglas and Dancing with Memory (Salmon Poetry)