Irish artist Camille Souter dies aged 93

The Irish visual artist Camille Souter, who painted abstract works with what has been described as a “statuesque elegance” over a period spanning seven decades, has died at the age of 93.

Souter was raised in Ireland and trained as a nurse at Guy’s Hospital London, before turning to art in the mid 1950s after which she made her home on Achill Island in Co Mayo.

According to the Arts Council her work was “characterised by both an interest in ordinary, unexceptional things and a tendency to paint in series” which saw “flying, medical memories, the Gulf War, meat and the circus appear as recurring themes”.

From her early paintings, which veered towards the abstract, to more representational figurative work, “Souter’s interest in the everyday, the things she encountered on her journey through life was a constant”.

She exhibited extensively from the 1960s, with major retrospectives of her work held at The Douglas Hyde Gallery, Dublin in 1980 and at the Ulster Museum, Belfast, in 2000, the same year that she received the IMMA Glen Dimplex award for contribution to visual arts in Ireland.

[ From the archive: Camille Souter - Making a space all her own ]

In more recent times she produced two limited-edition giclée prints, one as part of the IMMA Editions series and another, The Late Night Show, from her circus series.

Souter was an Honorary member of the RHA and a member of Aosdána. She was elected a Saoi of Aosdána in 2009, when she was presented with the symbol of the office of Saoi, the gold Torc.

Camille Souter, Looking Back, Chioggia, 1960

The chairman of the Arts Council Kevin Rafter said he had been “deeply saddened” to learn of the death of Souter who he described as “one of Ireland’s most enduring painters”.

“From early abstract expressionist pieces to more impressionistic figurative works, she sought to capture the raw, unfiltered beauty that she saw in everyday places and commonplace things with a singularly tenacious resolve,” Mr Rafter said.

“Her paintings were never solely ‘beautiful’ in a traditional sense, but she did not want them to be. Instead they are robust, challenging, imbued with a ‘statuesque elegance’ all her own.”

In a statement he said her output had been “absolutely unique in the context of Irish art, and I am certain that her legacy will continue to inspire artists and audiences alike for generations to come.”

Maureen Kennelly, Director of the Arts Council and Registrar of Aosdána, hailed the artist’s “extraordinary body of work over the course of almost seventy years, much of it on her beloved Achill Island”.

She pointed to Souter’s “profound contribution to the visual arts in Ireland [which] cannot be underestimated”.

“Her election to Saoi of Aosdána in 2009 was a well-deserved honour and we are grateful for her work. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this very sad time. She will be deeply missed,” she said.