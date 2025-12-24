The Big Irish Times Quiz of the Year 2025

Are you ready to test your memory and see just how much you know about the world in 2025? From current events to pop culture, to sports and political earthquakes, answer 100 questions in our annual quiz and you could win this great prize:
Ireland’s Blue Book is delighted to offer the winner of the Big Irish Times Quiz of the Year an overnight stay for two with dinner and breakfast in Cliff at Lyons, Co Kildare.
Nestled in the heart of Kildare, Cliff at Lyons is a hotel and country retreat steeped in heritage charm. With its elegantly furnished rooms and cottages, the estate also features the Well in the Garden Spa, period-styled Mill Restaurant and gourmet café The Pantry.
Closing date is Monday, January 5th, 2025, at 5pm GMT. Terms and conditions apply. The winner and quiz answers will be published in The Irish Times Magazine on Saturday, January 17th. Best of luck.