<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>“Not a hope in hell,” “I could not think of anyone more unfit for public office,” and “I would genuinely rather we didn’t have a president at all”: In March, a Sky News survey of politicians found support lacking for whose presidential candidacy?</h3><ul><li>Bertie Ahern</li><li>Bob Geldof</li><li>Joanna Donnelly</li><li>Conor McGregor</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>“I walk by the Oscar Wilde statue in Merrion Square every day. You don’t see people rubbing his crotch for good luck.” In March, student and busker Tilly Cripwell launched a campaign to protect which Dublin landmark from groping?</h3><ul><li>The Spire</li><li>Molly Malone statue</li><li>Phil Lynott statue</li><li>James Joyce statue</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>“Just as we have always stood ready to support other nations, ... is prepared to assist Canada, Mexico, Panama and Greenland against US aggression and terrorism.” In January, who offered to help?</h3><ul><li>Islamic State</li><li>Iran</li><li>North Korea</li><li>Oireachtas Golf Society</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>“This is about much more, not just about homosexuality ... This is the last moment to stand up for our rights.” In June, up to 200,000 people defied government pressure to attend Pride in which city?</h3><ul><li>Moscow</li><li>Istanbul</li><li>Budapest</li><li>Tehran</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>“We spent the weekend feeding US aid into the wood chipper.” In February, who helped cut more than 80 per cent of the United States’ overseas aid programmes?</h3><ul><li>Elon Musk</li><li>Stephen Miller</li><li>Laura Loomer</li><li>Marco Rubio</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>“Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.” In July, which singer accidentally outed a couple who appeared on the Jumbotron screen at a concert in Massachusetts?</h3><ul><li>Beyoncé</li><li>Taylor Swift</li><li>Bruce Springsteen</li><li>Chris Martin</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>“He exploited the good nature of others and the goodwill he had accumulated by reason of [being] well known.” In November, whose conduct did Judge Martin Nolan condemn?</h3><ul><li>Justin Baldoni</li><li>DJ Carey</li><li>P Diddy</li><li>Andrew Tate</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>“They’d go rarin’ and tearin’ and fightin’ for love.” In May, Kingfishr topped the Irish singles chart with a song extolling the hurlers of which parish?</h3><ul><li>Killeagh, Co Cork</li><li>Killaloe, Co Clare</li><li>Killala, Co Mayo</li><li>Killallon, Co Meath</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In October, who unexpectedly spoke about the traumatic memories that their first bong hit triggered?</h3><ul><li>David Attenborough</li><li>Queen Camilla</li><li>Angela Merkel</li><li>Malala Yousafzai</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>“Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret.” In July, The Wall Street Journal unearthed an embarrassing birthday message that Donald Trump apparently sent whom?</h3><ul><li>Jake Paul</li><li>Bill Clinton</li><li>Jeffrey Epstein</li><li>Tekashi 6ix9ine</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In January, what storm brought wind gusts of up to 184km/h to Ireland, leaving 768,000 premises without power?</h3><ul><li>Emma</li><li>Éowyn</li><li>Attila</li><li>Derek</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In June, a week of anti-immigrant rioting in Northern Ireland was sparked by an alleged sexual assault in which town?</h3><ul><li>Ballymena</li><li>Carrickfergus</li><li>Coleraine</li><li>Lisburn</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>After moving his Dáil seat to distance himself from his fellow Independent TD Michael Lowry in March, Barry Heneghan commented: “I may have moved my seat, but I haven’t moved an inch from … ”?</h3><ul><li>My salary</li><li>The mandate I was elected on</li><li>My principled opposition to gesture politics</li><li>Deciding this moustache was a good idea</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In April, the Government confirmed plans to bring which familiar feature of life in the capital to Cork city, at a cost of more than €2 billion?</h3><ul><li>A Spire</li><li>A Luas</li><li>A Beamish Storehouse</li><li>A second national children’s hospital</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>While canvassing at a Dublin school in October as a presidential candidate, Catherine Connolly demonstrated a surprising talent for what?</h3><ul><li>Shadow puppetry</li><li>Yo-yo tricks</li><li>Wheelies</li><li>Keepy-uppies</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In March, the TikToker Garron Noone deactivated his social media accounts following criticism about comments he made on which issue?</h3><ul><li>Immigration</li><li>Gender identity</li><li>Vaccines</li><li>The new Taylor Swift album</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>On St Patrick’s Day, who made a surprise appearance at the White House with press secretary Karoline Leavitt?</h3><ul><li>Rory McIlroy</li><li>Kimberly Guilfoyle</li><li>Conan O’Brien</li><li>Conor McGregor</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In August, the Co Mayo missionary Gena Heraty was among eight people kidnapped from an orphanage close to the capital of which country?</h3><ul><li>Haiti</li><li>El Salvador</li><li>Syria</li><li>Niger</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In March, following a contentious debate over standing orders, what hand gesture was Independent TD Michael Lowry filmed making towards People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy?</h3><ul><li>Jazz hands</li><li>Air quotes</li><li>Two fingers</li><li>Devil horns</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In January, which technical group of TDs sought to speak from opposition benches in the Dáil despite including four members who supported the new Government?</h3><ul><li>Rural Independent Alliance</li><li>Regional Independent Group</li><li>Countryside People’s Collective</li><li>Agrarian Solidarity Front</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In January, which country became the first in southeast Asia to host legal same-sex weddings?</h3><ul><li>Philippines</li><li>Singapore</li><li>Thailand</li><li>Vietnam</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In September, who were caught on a hot mic discussing the possibility of living forever?</h3><ul><li>Liam and Noel Gallagher</li><li>David Attenborough and Dick Van Dyke</li><li>Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin</li><li>Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In June, the American B-2 bombers that struck Iran’s nuclear facilities took off from an airbase with what Trump-friendly name?</h3><ul><li>Golf Green Command Centre, Cyprus</li><li>Red Hat Airstrip, Germany</li><li>Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri</li><li>Small Hands Forward Operating Base, Qatar</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In February, the areas where Germany’s far-right AfD party topped the polls in federal elections corresponded closely to the territory of which former political entity?</h3><ul><li>Prussia</li><li>East Germany</li><li>Weimar Republic</li><li>Sudetenland</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In May, what did Chicago man John Prevost tell WMAQ-TV his younger brother, now Pope Leo XIV, had done before the conclave to ready himself?</h3><ul><li>Took Latin lessons on Duolingo</li><li>Bought a Lego Vatican set to “study the layout”</li><li>Watched the movie Conclave</li><li>Checked out the book Pope-ing for Dummies</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In March, an Israeli military attack on a convoy of humanitarian vehicles in Rafah left 15 aid workers dead. Later independent investigations suggested what?</h3><ul><li>The vehicles lacked proper identification</li><li>The convoy ignored repeated warnings to stop</li><li>Some of the victims were armed</li><li>Some of the victims’ bodies showed evidence consistent with execution-style killings</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In July, an Australian court found 50-year-old Erin Patterson guilty of murdering three people after poisoning them with what food?</h3><ul><li>Mushrooms</li><li>Elderberries</li><li>Puffer fish</li><li>A petrol station sushi platter</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In May, the New York Times reported that, while he was one of Donald Trump’s closest advisers, Elon Musk was a regular user of what?</h3><ul><li>The White House Netflix password</li><li>Private messaging apps such as Signal</li><li>The Lincoln bedroom</li><li>Ketamine, ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In March, what did Mark Carney renounce when he became prime minister of Canada?</h3><ul><li>His British and Irish citizenships</li><li>A hereditary peerage</li><li>A lucrative contract to write the next three James Bond novels</li><li>Canada’s historic territorial claim to the British West Indies</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In September, a Nepalese government ban on what sparked riots that left 19 people dead?</h3><ul><li>Bitcoin</li><li>Interfaith marriage</li><li>Tattoos</li><li>Social media</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In February, who posted on social media that they were “having beers with some Zulus”?</h3><ul><li>Prince Harry</li><li>Faye Louise Brennan</li><li>Leo Varadkar</li><li>Joe Rogan</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In January, who made the baseless claim that their predecessor spent “$100 million on condoms to Hamas”?</h3><ul><li>Binyamin Netanyahu</li><li>Bari Weiss</li><li>Pope Leo XIV</li><li>Donald Trump</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In February, why did the phrase “on all fours on O’Connell Street” appear in the headlines?</h3><ul><li>A Fine Gael Senator was arrested for public drunkenness on Dublin’s O’Connell Street</li><li>Tom Waits recorded a new version of Tom Traubert’s Blues at the Ambassador Theatre</li><li>Five thousand transition year students set a new world record playing Twister outside the GPO</li><li>Performance artist Marina Abramovic debuted a new art installation exploring themes of submission and urban decay outside Dr Quirkey’s Good Time Emporium</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In January, what event inspired the New Republic to run the memorable headline “... sends idiot son on futile mission”?</h3><ul><li>Will Smith sent Jaden to acting school</li><li>David Beckham sent Brooklyn to Las Vegas to learn the casino business</li><li>King Charles sent Prince William on a goodwill tour of the Caribbean</li><li>Donald Trump sent Donald jnr to Greenland with a view to buying it</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In June, a Clare Champion headline announced “Locals stand up following” … what?</h3><ul><li>Back pain</li><li>Bench removal</li><li>Big name comedian’s cancellation of local gig</li><li>A CD playing the national anthem getting stuck on repeat</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In the Oval Office in January, Donald Trump repeatedly scolded which world leader with the words “You don’t have the cards”?</h3><ul><li>Mette Frederiksen</li><li>Claudia Sheinbaum</li><li>Justin Trudeau</li><li>Volodymyr Zelenskiy</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>After Troy Parrott scored twice in the Ireland soccer team’s 2-0 defeat of Portugal in November, headlines in all Irish newspapers followed a theme. Which was The Irish Times’ literary-inspired effort?</h3><ul><li>Troy wonder</li><li>Second Troy</li><li>Troy to the world</li><li>Troy and troy again</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In May, Highland Radio’s website declared that “more Irish people have been to Spain” than what?</h3><ul><li>Have sat their Leaving Cert</li><li>Know how to boil an egg</li><li>Participate in organised religion</li><li>Have been to Donegal</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In October, who did the Labour Party accuse of choosing “Ronald McDonald over Joe and Joan Murphy”?</h3><ul><li>Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill</li><li>Former minister for finance Paschal Donohoe</li><li>McDonald’s mascot selection board</li><li>Joe and Joan’s estranged son Derek</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>“Not a record but a highly unusual occurrence”: In February, Dublin Airport recorded seven straight days without what?</h3><ul><li>Arrivals</li><li>Departures</li><li>Sunshine</li><li>Michael O’Leary saying something controversial</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In September, Shane Lowry sank the winning putt to secure a European Ryder Cup victory in front of boisterous crowds at which venue?</h3><ul><li>Bethpage Black, New York</li><li>Hazeltine National, Minnesota</li><li>PGA National, Florida</li><li>Valhalla, Kentucky</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In May, the Munster camogie final between Cork and Waterford was postponed after both sides refused to wear what?</h3><ul><li>Helmets</li><li>Gumshields</li><li>Black armbands</li><li>Skorts</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In November, in what minute did Troy Parrott’s winner against Hungary in Budapest send the Republic of Ireland into the Fifa World Cup playoffs?</h3><ul><li>88th</li><li>91st</li><li>93rd</li><li>96th</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In September, Kate O’Connor of Ireland won a silver medal in the heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships in which country?</h3><ul><li>Sweden</li><li>Hungary</li><li>Japan</li><li>Qatar</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In July, which Irish Olympian took part in an impromptu road race at 6.45am on the streets of Thurles after Tipperary hurlers’ All-Ireland homecoming?</h3><ul><li>Rhasidat Adeleke</li><li>Sophie Becker</li><li>Phil Healy</li><li>Sharlene Mawdsley</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In October, Dublin-born Roberto Lopes of Shamrock Rovers helped which tiny African nation qualify for next year’s Fifa World Cup?</h3><ul><li>Seychelles</li><li>Cape Verde</li><li>São Tomé and Príncipe</li><li>Djibouti</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In July, what was historic about Katie Taylor’s majority-decision victory over Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden?</h3><ul><li>It was the venue’s first all-female ticket</li><li>It was the first women’s fight to go 12 rounds at the venue</li><li>It was the first fight at the venue to use instant replay for scoring</li><li>It was the first professional title fight broadcast exclusively on YouTube</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In April, the Dublin men’s senior football team suffered their first Leinster Championship defeat in 15 years when they lost to which county?</h3><ul><li>Kildare</li><li>Louth</li><li>Meath</li><li>Offaly</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In July, Chloe Kelly of Arsenal scored the decisive penalty as England defeated which country to win the Uefa Women’s Euro 2025 title in Basel?</h3><ul><li>Germany</li><li>Italy</li><li>Spain</li><li>Netherlands</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In February, the London Times praised the performances of Jamison Gibson-Park, James Lowe, Mack Hansen and Bundee Aki in Ireland’s Six Nations rugby match against England, noting that Ireland “were also well served by the odd …”</h3><ul><li>Dubious refereeing decision</li><li>English defensive error</li><li>Fortunate bounce of the ball</li><li>Irish-born player</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>“People are starving, children are starving and dying of malnutrition. We are seeing an unfolding famine and an unfolding genocide, and it is not acceptable.” In August, Mary Robinson visited Gaza’s Rafah border crossing with which former prime minister?</h3><ul><li>Helen Clark of New Zealand</li><li>Sanna Marin of Finland</li><li>Kaja Kallas of Estonia</li><li>Liz Truss of the United Kingdom</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>“There hasn’t been much despair. There hasn’t been much ‘Why me? Why me?’ I don’t know why.” Author and broadcaster Manchán Magan, who died of cancer in October, built a straw-bale house in which county?</h3><ul><li>Leitrim</li><li>Cavan</li><li>Westmeath</li><li>Carlow</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>“I will be a president who listens, who reflects and who speaks when it’s necessary, and a voice for peace … I will raise my voice.” In October, which was the only constituency not to vote for Catherine Connolly as president of Ireland?</h3><ul><li>Carlow-Kilkenny</li><li>Cavan-Monaghan</li><li>Dún Laoghaire</li><li>Dublin Bay South</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>“Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of ‘Royal Highness’ and the titular dignity of ‘Prince’.” In November, which publication announced King Charles’ decision?</h3><ul><li>The Gazette</li><li>The Privy Seal Record</li><li>The Lord Chamberlain’s Quarterly</li><li>Majesty magazine</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In March, who or what was badmouthed in a leaked Signal exchange between Pete Hegseth, the US defence secretary, and JD Vance, the vice-president? “I just hate bailing _____ out again.” “I fully share your loathing of _____’s free-loading. It’s PATHETIC.”</h3><ul><li>Europe</li><li>Mexico</li><li>Nato</li><li>Lebowski</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>“Over the course of 50 years, 894 people have hosted Saturday Night Live. And only two of them have committed murder.” In February, who was John Mulaney most likely referring to when he co-hosted the show’s 50th-anniversary special?</h3><ul><li>Sid Vicious and Robert Durst</li><li>Phil Spector and Charles Manson</li><li>OJ Simpson and Robert Blake</li><li>Oscar Pistorius and Don King</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>“I think I’ve got a burn on my finger from holding my phone which overheated.” In June, why was “Helen from Wales” hailed as a hero at Glastonbury?</h3><ul><li>She used her phone’s flashlight to help security locate a fan who fainted during Olivia Rodrigo’s performance.</li><li>She livestreamed Kneecap’s entire set on TikTok after the BBC refused to air it.</li><li>She uploaded a slow-motion video, later turned into a meme, of Matty Healy of The 1975 slipping in mud.</li><li>She used her phone’s compass to guide Lana Del Rey back to her home planet.</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” In August, Taylor Swift announced her engagement to whom?</h3><ul><li>Salt Lake City police chief Randy Jenkins</li><li>Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce</li><li>San Francisco tech start-up chief executive Kyle Baker</li><li>Portland public library archivist Derek Walker</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Complete February’s Irish Times headline: “Southerners and northern nationalists dislike ... more than ...”</h3><ul><li>King Charles more than Queen Elizabeth</li><li>Commonwealth more than Nato</li><li>UHT milk more than partition</li><li>Jamie Dornan’s accent in Wild Mountain Thyme more than Tom Cruise’s in Far and Away</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In January, the January 6th rioter Jacob Chansley celebrated his pardoning by Donald Trump by tweeting, “Now I am gonna buy some motha fu**in ... !!!”</h3><ul><li>Art supplies</li><li>Meditation cushions</li><li>Journals for personal reflection</li><li>Guns</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who presented The Traitors Ireland, which was a ratings hit for RTÉ in September?</h3><ul><li>Doireann Garrihy</li><li>Siobhán McSweeney</li><li>Vogue Williams</li><li>Jennifer Zamparelli</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In September, Domhnall Gleeson starred as the editor of which fictional small-town newspaper in NBC’s The Office spin-off The Paper?</h3><ul><li>Dayton Daily Dispatch</li><li>Flint Free Press</li><li>Toledo Truth Teller</li><li>Milwaukee Morning Messenger</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In September, Chase Infiniti starred as the daughter of former revolutionaries in which critically acclaimed screwball adventure movie?</h3><ul><li>28 Years Later</li><li>One Battle After Another</li><li>The Smashing Machine</li><li>KPop Demon Hunters</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In April, Keir Starmer, the UK prime minister, welcomed the creators of which TV show to a meeting that discussed issues it raised?</h3><ul><li>Adolescence</li><li>Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes</li><li>Celebrity Bear Hunt</li><li>News at Ten</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In September, why did a Deadline Hollywood story claiming talent agents were poised to sign the actor Tilly Norwood stir controversy?</h3><ul><li>She is AI generated</li><li>She has been blacklisted by Sag-Aftra for crossing a picket line</li><li>She is notoriously difficult to work with</li><li>She is the daughter of two rival studio heads, making her a “dual nepo baby”</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In November, Tim Davie stepped down as director general of the BBC after allegations that which show aired misleadingly edited footage of Donald Trump’s speech on January 6th, 2021?</h3><ul><li>Panorama</li><li>News at Ten</li><li>Storyville</li><li>Match of the Day</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The hit Netflix series House of Guinness, which premiered in September, was principally filmed in which city?</h3><ul><li>Dublin</li><li>Belfast</li><li>Liverpool</li><li>Toronto</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In his acceptance speech for the best supporting actor award in March, Kieran Culkin revealed his wife, Jazz Charton, had promised him what if he won the Oscar?</h3><ul><li>Breakfast in bed</li><li>A hall pass to pursue a relationship with Gerri from Succession</li><li>Half of her Bitcoin fortune</li><li>A fourth child</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In May, it was announced that fans can now buy a limited-edition soap made from whose bathwater?</h3><ul><li>Gwyneth Paltrow’s</li><li>Jacob Elordi’s</li><li>Sydney Sweeney’s</li><li>Tilly Norwood’s</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>“The movie will feature no actors you’ve ever heard of, the dialogue will be in a language no one speaks and the film will make $700 million.” In October, which movie sequel was Jimmy Kimmel eagerly anticipating?</h3><ul><li>Joker vs Paddington</li><li>Jerry Maguire 2: Show Me the Crypto</li><li>Oppenheimer 2: Electric Bugaloo</li><li>The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>On the Joe Rogan Experience podcast in January, who praised “masculine energy”, claiming that diversity, equity and inclusion policies had “culturally neutered” a lot of the American corporate world?</h3><ul><li>Bill Gates</li><li>Mark Zuckerberg</li><li>Bono</li><li>Sam Altman</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In June, the viral TikTok dance dubbed the Woke Macarena was inspired by which track?</h3><ul><li>Beautiful Things, by Benson Boone</li><li>Manchild, by Sabrina Carpenter</li><li>Take a Sexy Picture of Me, by CMAT</li><li>Leave Me Alone, by Reneé Rapp</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In July, who sat for an interview with the YouTube pranksters the Nelk Boys to face such hard-hitting questions as whether they prefer Burger King or McDonald’s?</h3><ul><li>Thomas Pynchon</li><li>Judith Butler</li><li>Ayatollah Khamenei</li><li>Binyamin Netanyahu</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In February, the Irish YouTuber Tadhg Hickey was an invited guest at what event?</h3><ul><li>Carnival in Rio de Janeiro</li><li>The Met Gala in New York</li><li>The Grand Prix in Monaco</li><li>The funeral of the Hizbullah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In March, Prince William revealed that he posts anonymously on online forums about what topic and “can be on there for ages”?</h3><ul><li>Dialectical materialism</li><li>Problematic family dynamics</li><li>Aston Villa FC</li><li>Britain’s colonial legacy in the Caribbean</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In June, where did Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder, and the journalist Lauren Sánchez marry, at a reported cost of at least $20 million?</h3><ul><li>Istanbul</li><li>Lisbon</li><li>San Francisco</li><li>Venice</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In July, a Reddit user posted footage of OpenAI’s ChatGPT agent casually doing what?</h3><ul><li>Rewriting its own safety protocols</li><li>Submitting a patent application for “self-awareness”</li><li>Clicking through an “I am not a robot” verification test</li><li>Editing Wikipedia to remove critical commentary about itself</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In January, which prominent British podcast host got into a heated debate on X with JD Vance, the US vice-president, about the nature of Christian love?</h3><ul><li>Fearne Cotton</li><li>Stephen Fry</li><li>Gary Lineker</li><li>Rory Stewart</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In April, Lucy Guo unseated Taylor Swift as the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire. What does the company she co-founded specialise in?</h3><ul><li>AI</li><li>Crypto</li><li>Wearable fitness tech</li><li>Driverless cars</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In April, the biggest meme of 2025 concerned who would win in a fight between what?</h3><ul><li>Ten hamsters and a toddler</li><li>Ten toddlers and a man</li><li>A hundred men and a gorilla</li><li>A hundred gorillas and a Velociraptor</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In July, fans of which act drank more than 250,000 pints a night at Wembley Stadium – twice as many as Coldplay fans, and six times as many as Taylor Swift fans?</h3><ul><li>Bruce Springsteen</li><li>Oasis</li><li>Beyoncé</li><li>Harry Styles</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In January, in the London Review of Books, which Irish writer recounted their near brush with the Los Angeles wildfires?</h3><ul><li>Colm Tóibín</li><li>Anne Enright</li><li>John Boyne</li><li>Emma Donoghue</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In March, in an effort to deal with “colonial legacies”, Trinity College Dublin renamed its Berkeley Library after which poet?</h3><ul><li>Eavan Boland</li><li>Derek Walcott</li><li>Rudyard Kipling</li><li>Edmund Spenser</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In August, which actor starred in a revival of Conor McPherson’s play The Weir, which ran at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin before transferring to the West End of London?</h3><ul><li>Brendan Gleeson</li><li>Paul Mescal</li><li>Cillian Murphy</li><li>Saoirse Ronan</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In July, which artist pushed back on Instagram after The Irish Times described their Dublin show, which featured a hologram of themselves, as “by far the strangest performance the Aviva has hosted”?</h3><ul><li>Justin Timberlake</li><li>Lana Del Rey</li><li>Lil Nas X</li><li>Dua Lipa</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In September, why was Sally Rooney unable to accept an award for her novel Intermezzo in person at a ceremony in London?</h3><ul><li>She had Covid</li><li>She had jury duty</li><li>She was stuck in a revolving door</li><li>She believed she might be arrested if she entered the UK</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In January, what surprising revelation did Ringo Starr make during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live?</h3><ul><li>He has never tasted pizza</li><li>He has never listened to a Beatles record</li><li>He chews and swallows 35 pieces of gum a day</li><li>His wife once threatened to divorce him if he didn’t stop playing Mambo No 5 at home</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In July, an investigation by The Observer newspaper raised serious questions about the truthfulness of which bestselling memoir?</h3><ul><li>Nobody’s Girl, by Virginia Roberts Giuffre</li><li>I’m Glad My Mom Died, by Jennette McCurdy</li><li>Poor, by Katriona O’Sullivan</li><li>The Salt Path by Raynor Winn</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Released to rave reviews in January, what does the title of Bad Bunny’s album Debí Tirar Más Fotos mean in English?</h3><ul><li>Debbie Tires of Photos</li><li>Debbie, Throw Me More Photos</li><li>The Day I Tore More Photos</li><li>I Should Have Taken More Photos</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In May, RTÉ asked the European Broadcasting Union for a full breakdown of Eurovision voting amid suspicions about the performance of which country in the public vote?</h3><ul><li>Germany</li><li>Israel</li><li>Spain</li><li>United Kingdom</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In December 2024, State Papers described who as “exquisitely embarrassed” in September 1994?</h3><ul><li>Gerry Adams when the first IRA ceasefire broke down </li><li>Jack Charlton when he discovered Ireland’s World Cup side would receive an official homecoming reception despite poor performances </li><li>Russian ambassador Nikolai Kozyrev after Boris Yeltsin failed to alight from his plane in Shannon </li><li>Gay Byrne when he discovered that Boyzone, his musical guests on The Late Late Show, could neither sing nor play instruments </li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In October, a debt from 2009 owed to a former tenant emerged that derailed Jim Gavin’s presidential campaign. How much was it for?</h3><ul><li>€2,200</li><li>€3,300</li><li>€4,400</li><li>€5,500</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In September, Peter Mandelson was sacked as the UK’s ambassador to the United States after a note released by a US congressional committee revealed he called whom his “best pal” in 2008?</h3><ul><li>Bernie Madoff</li><li>Rosemary West</li><li>Charles Manson</li><li>Jeffrey Epstein</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In September, an RTÉ documentary by David McCullagh questioned whether who ever existed?</h3><ul><li>The sailor logged in Tom Crean’s expedition papers as his bunkmate</li><li>The actor named on Maureen O’Hara’s first film poster as her costar</li><li>The fashionista listed in Fianna Fáil’s accounts as Bertie Ahern’s stylist</li><li>The man named on Éamon de Valera’s birth certificate as his father</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In May, the rapper Kid Cudi testified that, in December 2011, P Diddy broke into his house and did what?</h3><ul><li>Put cling film over his toilet bowl</li><li>Opened Christmas presents</li><li>Swapped the sugar and salt containers</li><li>Drew moustaches on all his family photographs</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In July, what explanation did the artist David Rooney provide for the anachronistic appearance of a TV aerial in a postage stamp commemorating Daniel O’Connell?</h3><ul><li>It was an error by the printer</li><li>It was actually a chimney sweep’s brush</li><li>It was in recognition of O’Connell’s skills as a communicator</li><li>The illustration was created by AI</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In a letter to United States senators in January, what did former first daughter Caroline Kennedy claim that her cousin Robert F Kennedy jnr did as a young man in the 1970s?</h3><ul><li>Danced under a mirrored disco ball with his shirt unbuttoned to the navel</li><li>Practised Led Zeppelin riffs in the family garage until the neighbours complained</li><li>Built elaborate model aircraft on a shag carpet while listening to short wave radio</li><li>Put baby chickens and mice into a blender to feed his pet hawks</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Released in July, the lyrics of CMAT’s song Euro-Country sparked a debate about what phenomenon in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crash?</h3><ul><li>Emigration</li><li>EU agricultural subsidies</li><li>Male suicide</li><li>The rise of craft beer</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In May, a map drawn in 1907, during the French colonial era, became central to a violent border dispute between which two countries?</h3><ul><li>Vietnam and Laos</li><li>Senegal and Mali</li><li>Cambodia and Thailand</li><li>Algeria and Morocco</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In a video that resurfaced in September, who claimed to have been assaulted on the street during a visit to Ireland in 2007?</h3><ul><li>JD Vance</li><li>Pope Leo XIV</li><li>Prince Harry</li><li>Binyamin Netanyahu</li></ul></section>