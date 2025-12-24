Culture

The Big Irish Times Quiz of the Year 2025

Answer Eoin Butler’s 100 questions correctly and you could win an overnight stay for two

Christmas quiz 2025
How well do you think you know the faces and moments of 2025?
Eoin Butler
Tue Dec 23 2025 - 05:591 MIN READ

Are you ready to test your memory and see just how much you know about the world in 2025? From current events to pop culture, to sports and political earthquakes, answer 100 questions in our annual quiz and you could win this great prize:

The Cliff at Lyons hotel
The Cliff at Lyons hotel

Ireland’s Blue Book is delighted to offer the winner of the Big Irish Times Quiz of the Year an overnight stay for two with dinner and breakfast in Cliff at Lyons, Co Kildare.

Nestled in the heart of Kildare, Cliff at Lyons is a hotel and country retreat steeped in heritage charm. With its elegantly furnished rooms and cottages, the estate also features the Well in the Garden Spa, period-styled Mill Restaurant and gourmet café The Pantry.

Closing date is Monday, January 5th, 2025, at 5pm GMT. Terms and conditions apply. The winner and quiz answers will be published in The Irish Times Magazine on Saturday, January 17th. Best of luck.

Eoin Butler

Eoin Butler

Eoin Butler, a contributor to The Irish Times, writes about life and culture
Book Club

Book Club

Sign up to the Irish Times books newsletter for features, podcasts and more