Наш мирний лютий / Our Peaceful February

Чому всі кажуть, що це Осінь?

Why does everyone say it’s autumn?



Якщо лютий все ще в моєму серці?

If February is still in my heart?



Холодний сніжний, але мирний.

Cold snowy but peaceful.



Чому все так?

Why is everything like this?



Чому я тут?

Why am I here?



Чому мене немає вдома?

Why am I not at home?



Чому наш клас без студентів?

Why is our classroom without students?



Чому сьогодні ніхто не прийшов до школи?

Why didn’t anyone come to school today?



Справді? Всього за один день життя розділилося на «до» і «після».

Really? In just one day life was divided into “before” and “after”.



Я досі не можу в це повірити.

I still cannot believe it.



Це con! Це все сон, жах, з якого я не можу вибратися!

This is a dream! It’s all a dream, a horror which I can’t get out of!



Я не можу осягнути.

I cannot comprehend.



Серце нашої нації кровоточить і б'ється, сльозотеча від болю.

Our nation’s heart is bleeding and beating, tearing with pain.



Біль за рідну землю і нашу свободу.

Pain for the native land and our freedom.



Хоча зараз вже Осінь, на серці ще є незагоєний болючий шрам-

Наш мирний лютий.

Although now it’s already autumn, there is still an unhealed painful scar on the heart -

Our Peaceful February.