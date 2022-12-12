Golden Globes 2023: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, Kerry Condon nominated for Banshees of Inisherin

Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin has scored an impressive eight nominations for the upcoming Golden Globes awards. In a rare occurrence, four actors from the same film were mentioned. Colin Farrell competes in best actor (musical or comedy). Barry Keoghan and Brendan Gleeson are nominated against one another for best supporting actor. Kerry Condon is up in best supporting actress.

There will be double celebrations in the Gleeson household this morning as Domhnall Gleeson’s performance in The Patient secures Brendan’s son a nomination for best supporting actor in a limited series, anthology series or television movie.

The Banshees of Inisherin, the most nominated title this year, is also up for best score, best screenplay, best director and best picture (musical or comedy).

[ The Banshees of Inisherin film review: An impeccable cast eats up the succulent dialogue ]

The Golden Globes, presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), have always been an indifferent pointer to the more-important Oscars, but, in a potentially spectacular awards season for Irish actors, Jessie Buckley will have been disappointed not to land in best supporting actress for Sarah Polley’s Women Talking. Paul Mescal must also have been in the running for best actor, but did not make the final five.

The Golden Globes, handed out at a private event this year following controversies surrounding the HFPA, will return to NBC television and the Beverly Hilton on January 10th.

More to follow