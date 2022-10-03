The Guide: The events to see, the shows to book and the ones to catch before they end

GIGS

BEABADOOBEE

Tuesday, October 4th: 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin; 7pm; €26; Wednesday, October 5th, Ulster Hall, Belfast; 7pm; £22.50; ticketmaster.ie

The winner of a BRIT Rising Star Award, an NME Radar Award, and a name on the 2020 BBC Sound of ... shortlist, Filipino songwriter and singer Beabadoobee (aka Beatrice Laus) has emerged as one of this year’s crossover pop stars — hence these shows at relatively sizeable venues. Influenced by New York City’s anti-folk scene, as well as Pavement, The Beatles, The Cranberries and Britpop band, Lush, there is a gentle lilt and anxious undertow to her music that effortlessly connects with her Gen Z audience (and, of course, people somewhat older).

IRELAND MUSIC WEEK

Tuesday, October 4th-Friday, October 7th; various venues/times/ticket prices; eventbrite.ie

Following two years of online events, Ireland Music Week returns to surely its optimum staging in venues where emerging and reasonably established Irish music acts can showcase their wares in front of friends, family, Irish media and that all-important contingent of international booking agents, managers, record labels and music supervisors. The music conference element includes panel discussions, workshops and (yay!) face-to-face meetings. The music? Too many to list, but we fancy Kyoto Love Hotel, Shobsy, Paper Clap (Thursday) and Bobbi Arlo, Roe, Lemonade Shoelace (Friday). Visit irelandmusicweek.com for specific venue/time details.

THERAPY?

Therapy? Photograph: Tom Hoad

Wednesday, October 5th, Cyprus Avenue, Cork; 7pm; €33.50; Thursday, October 6th, 3Olympia Theatre; 7pm; €37; Friday, October 7th, Limelight 1, Belfast; 8pm; £25; ticketmaster.ie

“Helping the afflicted since 1990″, Therapy? say on their website, and there’s no arguing with that. Formed in Northern Ireland in 1989, influenced by a range of music acts from Big Black, Fugazi and That Petrol Emotion to Captain Beefheart, The Stooges and John Zorn, there was little doubt that the band’s music was going to be nothing less than uncompromising and very much in your face. These shows are mostly rescheduled from the band’s 2020 postponed 30th-anniversary gigs. Expect noise. Bring earplugs.

FILM

INDIECORK FESTIVAL

IndieCork film festival. Photograph: EimearJean McCormack

Sunday, October 2nd-Sunday, October 9th; various venues/times/ticket prices; indiecork.com

It is a happy 10th birthday to IndieCork Festival, which is now the largest celebration of Independent filmmaking and short film in the country. To that end, this year’s highlights are many and include Aisling Trí Néallaibh: Clouded Reveries, a study of writer/poet Doireann Ní Ghríofa’s creative practice, and Vicky, a potent documentary (and the festival’s opening film) about the fearless proactive work of health campaigner Vicky Phelan. In addition to screenings at the Gate Cinema, the festival is continuing with its (pandemic-prompted) hybrid/online format, which will run until October 16th.

READ MORE

THEATRE/MUSICAL

MY FAIR LADY

My Fair Lady. Photograph: Marc Brenner

Thursday, October 6th-Sunday, October 30th; 7.30pm; €31; bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

Eliza Doolittle is the Cockney flower seller that endures phonetics professor Henry Higgins giving her a social makeover, the outcome of which will make her more presentable to high society. The classist and chauvinistic undertones of George Bernard Shaw’s 1913 play Pygmalion have been rounded over the decades, notably through Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe’s 1956 stage musical. Via NYC’s Lincoln Centre Theatre’s multi-award-winning production, it receives a sumptuous transformation here and sees a full orchestra and over 30 cast members deliver classic songs such as Wouldn’t It be Loverly, Get Me to the Church on Time, and I Could Have Danced All Night.

CRIME WRITING

MURDER ONE

US crime writers Laura Lippmann will be at Murder One. Photograph: Leslie Unruh

Tuesday, October 4th-Sunday, October 9th; Lexicon Library and Culture Centre, Dún Laoghaire, County Dublin; various times/ticket prices; murderone.ie

Pitched as “Ireland’s International Crime Writing Festival”, what was Zoom-driven for the past two years is now mostly in-person (although there will be online access for many events, including exclusive discussions with noted US crime writers Laura Lippmann and Jean Hanff Korelitz). Whatever about the entry point, there will be inquisitive skulduggery at the highest level via interviews with Lucy Worsley on her new biography of Agatha Christie, Catherine Ryan Howard on the art of the plot twist, and Mick Herron, author of the Slough House series (adapted by Apple+ as Slow Horses) on the subtleties of espionage.

EXHIBITION

RESIDUES

Debbie Godsell's Residues exhibition

Friday, October 7th-November 27th; Grilse Gallery, Killorglin, County Kerry; adm free (closed Mondays/Tuesdays); grilse.ie

Artist, art educator and formally trained printmaker Debbie Godsell presents images of farm gates, turf reeks, harvest thrashing, sheds, and many other distinctive rural entities (which she describes as “thin places”) that were purposefully located and gathered on solitary walks during the past two years. The work is placed within the context of a disruptive Ireland that is slowly, often reluctantly (but perhaps inevitably) stepping away from tradition into areas that have far more of a contemporary hold.

STILL RUNNING

HEROES AND VILLAINS

Laneway Gallery, Cork City; until Sunday, October 30th; lanewaygallery.ie

Artist GM Speirs explores the archetypes connected with ‘heroes’ and ‘villains’ through a series of photography, traditional paintings and digital images. The former include central figures of 1970s/1980s art and culture: J G Ballard, William Burroughs, Francis Bacon and David Bowie.

BOOK IT THIS WEEK

Beatles Day 2022, Workman’s Club, Dublin, November 5th; eventbrite.ie

The Jungle Book Christmas Panto, Gaiety Theatre, Dublin, November 27th-January 8th; ticketmaster.ie

PIAF, Gate Theatre, Dublin, from December 2nd; gatetheatre.ie

Kodaline, Musgrave Park, Cork, June 23rd; ticketmaster.ie