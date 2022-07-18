‘Do not mention leprechauns, don’t call Irish people English’: An embassy’s advice for visitors to Ireland

It’s the kind of advice we’d all welcome when we arrived in another country, a list of dos and don’ts to help us navigate everyday life there. In the case of Pakistan’s embassy in Dublin, its candid tips to help visitors fit in with the Irish include not mentioning leprechauns, not calling Irish people English, not minding the banter and swearing, and not calling Dublin small in front of locals.

The list of 24 dos and 24 don’ts was highlighted by Dr Sahar Ahmed, a barrister researching a PhD at Trinity College Dublin. “I’ve never been prouder of my government! Solid advice! 10/10,” she says.

Checking website of Pakistan Embassy in Dublin for some info re docs and came across a ‘List of Dos and Don’ts in Host Country (Ireland)’ which includes these donts. I’ve never been prouder of my government! Solid advice! 10/10. No notes. pic.twitter.com/Wtv7YFGGnr — Dr Sahar Ahmed (@saharisright) July 17, 2022

The dos

Consider Ireland as your second home and treat its nationals/citizens as your family.

Demonstrate full compliance with Irish law and rules.

Always respect local culture and traditions and be mindful of cultural sensitivities.

Make efforts to interact with local communities for better integration-assimilation in local community.

Do purchase health insurance.

Always get your Irish driving licence issued as soon as possible.

Keep visiting the Citizens Information portal, as it contains all requisite information, free of cost.

For entrepreneurial ventures, do join your local enterprise office, as it offers guidance, grants and support for initiating businesses.

Do participate in business-networking group meet-ups to get local knowledge.

Do undertake personal-development courses.

Join free courses to improve your job-interview techniques.

Start working on your pension on a priority basis.

Seek membership of prominent local sports groups/clubs.

Get involved in local committees/college committee as much as possible.

Do participate in local politics and encourage the young ones for maximum participation in local politics.

Do engage with school committees for better education of your children instead of insisting with individual teachers about certain courses/topics being taught.

Actively participate in philanthropic/charity activities

Do participate in local festivals, national-day activities.

In case of visa, get your visa issued well in time before travel.

Always maintain good manners and behave politely with local communities.

Use social-media platforms sensibly and responsibly.

Do undertake activities helping in promotion of Pak-Ireland cultural relations.

Remain in close contact with the embassy.

Keep visiting the embassy’s website, social accounts like Facebook page, Twitter, Instagram.

The don’ts