Courts

Men admit terror offences over plot to attack Galway mosque

One of the men is further charged with the possession of two hatchets, a knuckle duster and a hunting knife in the car

Maryam Mosque on Monivea Road in Galway. Photograph: Frank Lanigan.
Maryam Mosque on Monivea Road in Galway. Photograph: Frank Lanigan.
Stephen Bourke
Mon Jun 08 2026 - 17:182 MIN READ

Two men have pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court to terror offences over a plot to set fire to a mosque in Galway last year.

Darren Gorman and Garrett Pollock both pleaded guilty on Monday to attempting to engage in a terrorist activity or a terrorist-linked activity to damage by fire Maryam Mosque at Old Cottages, Monivea Road, Galway, intending to damage or being reckless as to whether such property would be damaged between November 4th and 5th, 2025.

The indictment described it as “an offence which was aggravated by hatred”.

The charge under the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005 is the sole count on the indictment preferred against 34-year-old Gorman, who has an address at O’Moore Place, Portlaoise, Co Laois.

READ MORE

Ken Early: Gianni Infantino has little reverence, respect or feeling for football – it’s all about the money

Portaloos signposted as lavatories? Sold out lobster bisque? It can only be Borris Festival

‘The lift in our apartment building hasn’t been working for weeks. What can we do?’

Scrappage scheme got Irish drivers buying diesel 20 years ago. Can new scheme do same for EVs?

Pollock (35), from Kilhorne Greene, Annalong, Co Down, is further charged with the possession of two hatchets, a knuckle duster and a hunting knife in a silver BMW at O’Moore Place on November 4th, 2025, contrary to Section 9 (5) of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, 1990.

He is further charged with possession of an explosive substance – four threaded pipe end caps and six litres of hydrogen peroxide – under such circumstances as to give rise to a reasonable suspicion that he did not have it in his possession for a lawful object at O’Moore Place on November 4th that year.

Pollock is also charged with possessing an explosive substance under such circumstances as to give rise to a reasonable suspicion that he didn’t have it in his possession for a lawful object at An Tobar, Newfoundwell Road, Drogheda, Co Louth, on the same date.

The matter has been put back to June 29th, when the men are to appear by video-link.

Their two co-accused, Charles Flynn (35) of Castlerock Avenue, Castleconnel, Co Limerick, and Karolis Peckauskas (38) of Newfoundwell Road, Drogheda, Co Louth, are also to be produced on the same date.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter