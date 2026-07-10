Ryanair passenger partly sucked out of plane as window dislodges

Ryanair was forced to make an emergency landing in Greece on Friday after a window on the Boeing Co 737 dislodged soon after take-off, reportedly because it was hit by a piece that came off the engine.

A window in the passenger cabin “dislodged in-flight,” the airline said, and several media outlets reported that one person was almost sucked out of the plane after the glass shattered.

A passenger told state radio broadcaster ERT she heard a noise “like a tire bursting,” and people started screaming because of the cabin decompression, according to a report by Agence France-Presse.

“The head and shoulders of one passenger were outside the window,” she said, according to the report. “Fortunately, he hadn’t taken off his seat belt.”

The Breaking Aviation News & Videos account on X.com, citing local media and a hospital union, said a piece detached from an engine and broke the window, and a 61-year-old Serbian man “came out in the air and was restrained by his wife.”

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The man is currently hospitalised with friction burns and will undergo a scan to see if he has any fractures, the account said.

The account’s unverified video purportedly shows the shattered window on the right side of the fuselage, with oxygen masks dangling from the ceiling.

The plane had just taken off from Thessaloniki, Greece, and was bound for Memmingen, Germany, when the incident occurred, according to an airline statement. The pilots turned back to Thessaloniki, where one passenger requested and received medical assistance after landing.

A replacement aircraft eventually flew the passengers to Germany, Ryanair said in its brief statement. – Bloomberg