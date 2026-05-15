Man to face trial over three counts of attempted murder following Stoneybatter attacks

Gardaí on Oxmantown Road, Stoneybatter, Dublin following the attack last year. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

A Brazilian national accused of carrying out slashing attacks in Dublin’s Stoneybatter area is facing trial on three counts of attempted murder at the Central Criminal Court in November.

The alleged victims sustained slashing-type neck wounds on the afternoon of February 9th, 2025.

Gabrial Fereira Motta Valladares (30), of no fixed abode, is charged with attempting to murder three men on that date on Niall Street, Oxmantown Road and Carnew Street in Dublin 7.

Judge Paul McDermott today fixed a date of November 9th, 2026 for the trial, which is expected to last three weeks.

The case was listed for case management on July 3rd next. Valladares is also charged with assault causing harm to the same three men.

He is also charged with possession of a pair of black scissors, which had a blade or was sharply pointed at Manor Place in Dublin 7 on the same date.

The accused is further charged with having a Tactix box-cutter knife, which had a blade or was sharply pointed, at Murtagh Road in Stoneybatter.

Gardaí, including unarmed officers and detectives supported by Armed Support Units, responded to the incident. The accused man was initially intercepted and detained close to the scene by an unarmed plainclothes garda.