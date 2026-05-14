‘I no longer feel safe in my own home’: Retired nun gives evidence as man pleads guilty to burglary

Gregory Murphy BL said Keith Delaney is a lifelong addict who has been in prison for the majority of his adult life.

A man with 346 previous convictions broke into a nursing home, two hotels, a music school and the home of retired nuns, a court has heard.

Keith Delaney (41) pleaded guilty to multiple counts of theft, one count of criminal damage and two counts of burglary at various locations around Dublin between December 2024 and September 2025.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court was told that Delaney, formerly of Spencer Dock, North Wall, Dublin, has 346 previous convictions, with all but two of his convictions from the District Court.

Det Gda Shane Donovan told Richard Wixted BL, prosecuting, that on December 12th, 2024, Delaney entered a music school twice and stole four guitars. Gardaí were notified and Delaney was identified from CCTV footage.

Det Gda Dylan Higgins told Judge Dara Hayes that gardaí were asked to attend a hotel located in Dublin 4 on January 15th, 2025. They were informed that a man staying in the hotel woke at 3am to find an intruder in his ground floor hotel room.

The injured party shouted at the intruder, later identified as Delaney, who fled the scene. A phone worth €200 was taken by Delaney and never recovered.

The court was also told about a burglary at the Grand Hotel in Dublin 4, ,

a nursing home in Sandymount

and a house on Shelbourne Road, Ballsbridge. A woman who was staying in the house in Ballsbridge woke to find an intruder in her room at 1.20am. The intruder, who was again identified as Delaney, fled the scene immediately. The gardaí were notified straight away and Delaney was apprehended very quickly.

The court was told that the nursing home belonged to a religious order and that retired nuns were present there.

Sr Julie Doran read her own victim impact statement to the court, which said: “I am a retired Catholic sister, and throughout my years abroad, I have worked selflessly in west Africa and the Middle East.”

“I no longer feel safe in my own home,” she said. She noted having ongoing anxiety especially at night and that her safety has been undermined.

She said the emotional impact has gone far beyond the financial loss incurred. Sr Doran concluded by saying: “I have dedicated my life to serving others and I find it deeply upsetting that in my retirement years my home would be violated like this.”

Gregory Murphy BL said his client is a lifelong addict who has been in prison for the majority of his adult life.

Counsel said Delaney wants to stay clean and find employment. He said Delaney is currently serving a nine-month sentence with a release date of September 2026.

Hayes adjourned the case until July 27th and directed the preparation of a probation report.