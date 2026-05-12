Judge warns park violence ‘all too common’ as teen admits ‘disgraceful’ robbery

At the Dublin Children’s Court, Judge Brendan Toale remarked that incidents of violence in parks and public places where people suffer relatively serious injuries were 'all too common'. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

A 16-year-old boy who claimed he acted under “peer pressure” has admitted his role in a “disgraceful” gang robbery in a north Dublin park that left another youth with a broken jaw.

The victim, also in his mid-teens, required six weeks of treatment and had his jaw wired following the incident in October 2024.

At the Dublin Children’s Court, Judge Brendan Toale remarked that incidents of violence in parks and public places where people suffer relatively serious injuries were “all too common”.

Evidence revealed that the accused, who was 15 at the time, and two other youths accompanied the victim to the park, where the trio attempted to steal his €200 watch.

Garda Niall Mannion told the judge the victim was punched to the ground and sustained several kicks.

He was face down and could not tell who was kicking him.

His watch was taken by force, but later recovered at a co-accused’s home, where the defendant was also found.

While the victim has since made a full recovery after six weeks and surgery, the court heard the assault resulted in two fractures, which had severely affected his ability to eat until he got better.

Defence solicitor Brian Keenan stressed that the boy had no previous convictions, had not come to further Garda attention since the incident and aimed to continue in secondary school.

Sentencing was adjourned until June for a probation report to be furnished.

The teenager pleaded guilty on Monday to a robbery charge and claimed he acted under “peer pressure,” a factor the judge described as a potential “reality”, though “not an excuse”. He cannot be identified because he is a minor.

Accepting jurisdiction, the judge held that the sentencing powers of the Children’s Court were sufficient for the case, rather than sending it to the Circuit Court.

He also considered that the victim recovered fairly quickly.

He noted there was remorse and the defendant’s plan to write an apology letter to the victim, who was an acquaintance of one of his accomplices.

The boy, accompanied to court by his mother, did not address the proceedings and was remanded on continuing bail.

The judge directed that the pre-sentence report also explore restorative justice measures.