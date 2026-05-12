Court hears 3D printed guns are becoming ‘more prevalent’ as man jailed for four years

A Garda detective has told a court that 3D printed guns are becoming “more prevalent” in the country.

Det Gda Niall White made the comment during the sentence hearing of Craig McKeever (21) at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

McKeever, of Virginia Park, Finglas, Dublin 11, pleaded guilty to possession of a 3D printed .22-calibre pistol and three rounds of ammunition.

“These guns, which are printed on a 3D printer machine, are becoming more prevalent in the country,” White told Judge Elma Sheahan.

He said these guns are “small in nature and easy to conceal”, are “made of polymer” and are not detectable using a metal detector. They are a functional and lethal weapon, he said.

White noted that 3D printers can be bought for any number of reasons, and “if you get the correct programme, you can print a lethal firearm like this”.

McKeever was on Tuesday sentenced to four years and six months in prison, with the final six months suspended on strict conditions.

White told barrister Joe Mulrean, prosecuting, that gardaí were on patrol in the Inchicore area on June 24th, 2025 when they spotted McKeever and another man getting into a taxi. They asked McKeever to get out of the taxi. After getting a strong smell of cannabis from him, they told him they were going to search him.

After he was cautioned, McKeever said he had a bag of weed and was wearing a bulletproof vest. Cannabis worth about €500 was found in a pocket of his jacket.

As the bulletproof vest was unstrapped, an army-green .22-calibre pistol fell out and landed on the ground. The court was told it appeared it had been concealed under the vest. McKeever was arrested and the pistol was seized. It was loaded with one round of ammunition, while two other rounds were also found. The pistol was made safe and when analysed by the Garda Technical Bureau, the gun was found to be in working order and could discharge the type of ammunition found.

McKeever told gardaí that he was wearing the bulletproof vest after being informed by gardaí of a verified threat against his life.

He said during interview: “I picked it up to deliver it, that’s all I’m saying.”

When asked if he was carrying the gun for his own protection, McKeever replied: “Just delivering.”

McKeever has 14 previous convictions, including one for theft, one for drugs and nine for road traffic offences.

White agreed with barrister Kieran Kelly, defending, that gardaí didn’t know McKeever was wearing a bulletproof vest or carrying the gun when they stopped him. It was further accepted that McKeever’s entire family has received notices from gardaí of a verified threat to their lives.

Kelly said his instructions are that McKeever was in a relationship with a girl which led to the ire of someone who was previously in a relation with her. White said he was aware of a feud, but not of its origin.

Kelly continued that his instructions are that McKeever was challenged to a “straightener” by this third party, won the challenge, and that day his family home was firebombed. The garda said the house was set on fire in July 2024.

The garda agreed that there is no suggestion that McKeever had the technology to make the gun, and that he came forward from the District Court on signed guilty pleas.

White also accepted that McKeever has not come to Garda attention since this incident and has been keeping a low profile.

A letter from McKeever’s father and two neighbours were handed to the court.

Imposing sentence, the judge said the court was “only too aware of the trauma and detriment caused to society by the use of guns on the streets” of Dublin and around the country.

The judge said the court’s view was that the custodial threshold had been crossed and handed McKeever a sentence of four years and six months with the final six months suspended on strict conditions.