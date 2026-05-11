Ex-Cork City FC player George O’Callaghan to be sentenced for theft of €23,000 from fitness centre

George O'Callaghan of Brighton and Hove Albion during a Coca-Cola League One match against Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road in November 2007 in London, England. Photograph: Christopher Lee/Getty

Former Cork City FC player George O’Callaghan has paid compensation and will be sentenced next month for the theft of more than €23,000 from a fitness centre.

O’Callaghan, of Lisduff, Whitechurch, Co Cork, was on the list for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on Monday. Judge Helen Boyle heard that compensation monies had been handed over in the case.

An application was made that the case be further adjourned until next month to allow for the preparation of an up-to-date probation report.

The judge directed that a report be compiled prior to the sentencing hearing in the case on June 24th next.

O’Callaghan affirmed a signed plea of guilty in the case in February of this year. The 46-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing €23,645, the property of Holohan Fitness Ltd trading as Anytime Fitness, between August 1st, 2020, and December 23rd, 2021, at Anytime Fitness, Eastgate, Ballincollig, Co Cork.

The charge was brought under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

Defence barrister Neal Horgan previously told the court his client had addiction issues at the time of the offence. Free legal aid was previously granted in the case at District Court level.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer told the court his client was not in receipt of income, having “lost his situation” arising out of his issues.

Background details on the offence will be outlined at the sentencing hearing next month.

O’Callaghan played with Cork City FC from 2002 to 2007. He made 11 appearances for Ipswich town between 2007 and 2008.

He started his career with Port Vale in the mid 1990s. He also played for Tranmere Rovers, Dundalk, Yeovil Town, Waterford United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Cambridge United, Dover Athletic and DPMM FC in Brunei. He was also a manager of Sabah in the Malaysia Premier League from 2014 to 2015.