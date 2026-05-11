Drug dealer threatened ‘to get junkies to rape woman’s son’ over €157k debt, court hears

Mark Salmon also told her he would drive over her son with his car. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A drug dealer told a mother he would get “junkies” to rape her son if she failed to repay her son’s €157,000 drug debt, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

During a campaign of intimidation, Mark Salmon (33) also told the woman he would drive over her son with his car and if he was still not dead then he would “put a bullet in his head”.

He later texted her saying: “You think 157k is going to disappear ... sort it out or he’s dead.” He also sent a message to say: “If you’re worried about your son hanging from a rope, get a move on.”

He directly threatened her son in a text, saying: “I’m going to get two junkies to tie you down and rape you.”

Salmon (33), of Kilbarron Avenue, Kilmore, Dublin, has previously pleaded guilty to possessing cash and other goods that were the proceeds of crime, possession of cocaine to a value of €35,280, and threats to kill people or damage their property.

At a sentencing hearing at the three-judge court on Monday, Det Sgt Domhnall O’Connell said Salmon used the threat of violence as part of an effort to intimidate people he accused of owing him money.

Judge Patrick McGrath ordered that the victims not be identified after hearing that they remain in fear for their safety.

Det Sgt O’Connell told the court how on March 26th, 2024, gardaí stopped a man at a checkpoint in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. When they searched his car, they found a brown envelope containing 504g of cocaine, valued at €35,280. When gardaí analysed mobile phones found in the search, they discovered messages and voice notes from Salmon giving instructions on where to deliver the drugs.

The messages also stated that the person who had been driving the car owed €88,600 and that Salmon would reduce his debt by €600 for delivering the drugs. The man’s girlfriend’s phone also revealed demands by Salmon for payment and threats to the man’s life and his parents’ home.

At about that time, the front windows of the man’s father’s home were smashed and his car was damaged. Det Sgt O’Connell said gardaí believed Salmon organised the attack, but was not one of the three men captured by CCTV carrying out the damage.

In December 2023, another young man told his mother that he owed money to Mark ‘Fishy’ Salmon and was doing jobs to pay off the debt. He told his mother that Salmon wanted to speak to her and made arrangements for them to meet in January 2024 at a coffee shop in the Pavilions in Swords, north Co Dublin.

During a 45-minute meeting, Salmon told her how her son owed €157,000 and he would give her one month to find the money or her son would be shot. He called her one week later, but she reminded him he had given her a month to come up with the money, the court heard.

Shortly after that call, Salmon called her again to threaten that he would get “junkies to rape” her son and threatening to drive over him and put a bullet in his head.

There was a further meeting in which she told Salmon it would not be possible to get that kind of money. Her son fled to England, but she remained in fear for herself and the rest of her family.

She described Salmon as being “like a demon”. She said she was not a soft woman and worked in security in the city centre. However, Salmon caused her “pure fear” and left her “frightened to bits”.

During subsequent searches of properties, gardaí seized designer watches by Armani, Michael Kors, Louis Vuitton, Rolex and Tag. Gardaí also looked into Salmon’s bank accounts and expenses, finding he had unexplained income of €24,000 in 2022 and about €60,000 in 2023.

Dominic McGinn, defending, said Salmon had written a letter to the court in which he set out “in eloquent terms his genuine remorse” and insight into the impact his offending has had on others.

McGinn said a psychologist’s report described Salmon as respectful, straight-talking and anxious to make an impression. He said the report bore out Salmon’s genuine remorse and insight.

He said Salmon was committed to moving away from criminality and wanted to be a role model for his two daughters. He had worked most of his life in gainful employment, McGinn said, and wished to return to that when he was released.

The court is to pass sentence on June 15th.