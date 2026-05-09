Courts

Row over alleged illegal occupation of former cinema car park to be heard in July

Kaifan Ltd is the owner of the Ballyfermot property, which stopped screening movies in 1980

The parties were granted a date in July for the hearing. Photograph: Getty Images
The parties were granted a date in July for the hearing. Photograph: Getty Images
Sat May 09 2026 - 10:001 MIN READ

A High Court row over the alleged illegal occupation of a car park attached to a former cinema building in Dublin is to be heard in July.

Kaifan Ltd owns the old Gala Cinema property in Ballyfermot, which stopped screening movies in 1980 and was later used as a bingo hall.

It claims that Thomas Kearney, a former tenant of the car park, and a number of other people, illegally took possession of the car park last February. Shortly before this, possession had been peaceably taken for Kaifan by asset recovery and security firm Blackwater Asset Management.

In March Kaifan was given permission by the court to serve proceedings on Kearney and on “persons unknown” seeking their removal. The court heard Kearney was a former tenant of the car park and had a four-year lease but did not pay any rent and some €220,000 was now owing.

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The matter was later adjourned on the basis of undertakings from Kearney not to damage the property and that an expedited hearing date of the dispute could be sought.

On Friday Judge Liam Kennedy granted the parties a date in July for the hearing of the case.

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