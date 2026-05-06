Jury sworn in for trial of two brothers charged with attempted murder at halting site

Brothers Patrick Ward and John Pio Ward pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A jury has been sworn in for the trial of two brothers from Offaly charged with one count each of the attempted murders of two men at an unofficial halting site.

At the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday, Patrick Ward (38) of Kilcruttin, Tullamore, Co Offaly, was charged with attempting to murder Anthony McDonagh at the unofficial halting site at Kilcruttin, Co Offaly, on March 21st, 2025.

John Pio Ward (42) of Kilcruttin Halting Site, Tullamore, Co Offaly, was charged with the attempted murder of Michael McDonagh at the same location and on the same date.

Both men face further charges of the possession of firearms and violent disorder at Kilcruttin halting site on the same date.

The two accused pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Counsel for the State is Kevin White, while defence for Patrick Ward is Damien Colgan and defence for John Pio Ward is Michael O’Higgins.

Judge Eileen Creedon told the jury that the trial is expected to run until May 21st.

The trial will begin on Thursday, before Judge Paul McDermott and a jury of seven men and five women.