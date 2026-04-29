Man (30s) charged in connection with fatal assault on woman in Waterford

Yveta Donovalova died at University Hospital Waterford after being found with stab wounds in her home. Photograph: Facebook

A man in his 30s has been charged in connection with a fatal assault on mother-of-three Yveta Donovalova in Waterford city last Tuesday.

The Czech woman (43) died at University Hospital Waterford after being found with stab wounds in her home in Grange Heights shortly after 6pm.

The man was arrested at the scene and received medical treatment before he was taken to Waterford Garda station in Ballybricken.

He has subsequently been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Waterford District Court on Wednesday evening.

Gardaí attended the scene of the incident Grange Heights, Waterford. Photograph: Jim Campbell

Investigations into the fatal incident are ongoing.

The deceased woman is understood to have lived in the two-storey house in the quiet cul-de-sac estate with her husband, three children and another male.