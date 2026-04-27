Man pleads guilty to murdering his mother and attempting to murder his father in Co Cavan

Danny Heyneman pleaded guilty to the two charges when he was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court on Monday afternoon. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

A Co Cavan man has pleaded guilty to murdering his mother and attempting to murder his father at the family home in January last year.

Danny Heyneman was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court on Monday afternoon, where prosecuting counsel Gerardine Small said the defendant could be arraigned on two charges.

The 32-year-old, with an address at Kilnavart, Ballyconnell, pleaded guilty to murdering Annie Heyneman at the family home on January 11th, 2025. He also admitted attempting to murder Henk Heyneman at the same address on the same date.

Counsel told the court that victim impact statements would be required.

Barrister Keith Spencer, representing Danny Heyneman, asked that education and governor’s reports be prepared in respect of his client.

Annie Heyneman, a 55-year-old care worker and mother of five, was from the Cavan area and met her husband in the Netherlands

He told the court the defence intend to use parts of a previously prepared psychiatric report at the sentencing hearing.

Judge Paul McDermott fixed a sentencing date of May 19th.

He said he would hear background evidence to the case and victim impact statements on that date. The judge also directed that education and governor’s reports be prepared.

Annie Heyneman, a 55-year-old care worker and mother of five, was from the Cavan area and met her husband in the Netherlands before they settled with their family back in Ireland. Henk Heyneman, who is in his 60s, is well known in the Ballyconnell area, having worked as a porter in the Slieve Russell Hotel.