Fuel protester involved in Whitegate refinery blockade charged after climbing on top of tanker

A 51-year-old man has appeared in court in relation to an incident where a fuel protester prevented an oil tanker from accessing Whitegate oil refinery by climbing on to its tank.

Ivor Sweeney with an address at Coolbawn Lodge, Bailick Road, Midleton, Co Cork, appeared at Midleton District Court on Thursday charged with a road traffic offence arising out of the incident.

Sweeney was charged that on April 10th, at Main Street, Whitegate, Co Cork, he acted in a manner which caused a tanker to remain in place so long as to cause an obstruction to traffic.

The offence is contrary to Section 98 and Section 102 of the Road Traffic Act 1961, as amended by Section 18 of the Road Traffic Act 2006 and carries a penalty not exceeding €2,000.

Sgt Linda O’Leary said that evidence of arrest, charge and caution was being given by way of certificate and she handed in the necessary documentation to the court.

Sweeney’s solicitor, Wayne O’Sullivan, said he was seeking copies of all Garda statements in the case against his client and the sergeant said gardaí would make such statements available.

Judge Colm Roberts made the order granting disclosure of the Garda documents to Sweeney. He remanded him on bail to appear again on June 11th for either a plea or to fix a date for a court hearing.