‘Thrill-seeking’ disqualified teenage driver who led gardaí on high-speed chases jailed

During one of the pursuits the driver broke two sets of red lights and was travelling at speeds of 120km/h in a 50km/h zone. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A “thrill-seeking” disqualified driver who led gardaí on two separate high-speed chases within four months has been jailed for two years.

Josh Killeen (19) of Glenshane Crescent, Tallaght, Dublin 24, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to endangerment on November 3rd, 2024, and on January 31st, 2025. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen motorbike on March 9th, 2025.

An investigating garda told Edward Doocey, prosecuting, that a Honda Stream and a Honda Insight were seen travelling in convoy in the Shankill area of Dublin just after midnight on November 3rd, 2025. Both vehicles had previously been stolen.

Gardaí advised the drivers to pull over but they refused, which led to a one-hour Garda pursuit. Killeen was driving the black Honda Stream.

During the chase Killeen drove the vehicle against southbound traffic on the M50, which led to gardaí “standing down”. A rolling roadblock was put in place to protect members of the public.

Killeen continued to drive in a dangerous manner, ultimately colliding with a kerb, which caused the vehicle to flip on to its roof.

The court heard five men got out of the vehicle and a number of them ran across all six lanes of the M50. Killeen was trapped in the driver’s seat as his feet were caught under the pedals. He had to be cut out of the car and was taken to hospital.

The following January Killeen was arrested and interviewed but counsel said nothing came of it. He was charged in January 2025.

Later that month, Killeen wasinvolved in a high-speed Garda chase in the Sallynoggin area of Dublin. He was on bail for the previous offence at this time.

Gardaí had been alerted to the theft of a van from a homeowner when they spotted the van travelling at excessive speed at 2.15am. They attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to pull over, which led to the gardaí following it.

Doocey said that during this pursuit the driver broke two sets of red lights and was travelling at speeds of 120km/h in a 50km/h zone. He also travelled on the wrong side of the road against traffic.

The van again travelled on the M50 at speed against traffic before gardaí lost sight of it.

It was later found parked at a ditch on the M50 and the Garda air support and dog units were called in to assist in locating the driver. Killeen was found hiding in dense thorn bushes. No one else had been in the van.

He was arrested and searched and a large knife was found in his pocket. He was interviewed but again, Doocey said, nothing of evidential value came out of those interviews.

The court heard Killeen was caught standing beside a stolen motorbike in March 2025.

Killeen was arrested and cautioned but nothing of evidential value came out of the Garda interview. The bike was returned to its owner.

Killeen has five previous convictions including dangerous driving and unauthorised taking of a vehicle. He had been disqualified from driving at the time of these offences.

Sarah-Jane O’Callaghan, defending, said her client was born addicted to drugs by virtue of his mother’s addiction. She later died and his grandmother and aunts have helped rear him.

She said Killeen has severe development language disorder, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and dyslexia. She said as a 14-year-old his cognitive functioning was considered to be that of a six- or seven-year-old child.

She said he was supported in court by his grandmother and aunts.

“They are totally disappointed in his actions and the decisions he has made,” O’Callaghan submitted to the court.

Judge Orla Crowe accepted that there was “hope” for Killeen but said he must put an end to “what appears to be thrill-seeking behaviour”.

She imposed consecutive sentences totalling three years before she suspended the final 12 months on strict conditions. She disqualified Killeen from driving for four years.