Pharmacist gave Covid-19 vaccines to family without training and certifications, committee hears

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen Covid-19 vaccine in the US. Photograph: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg

A professional-conduct committee has recommended that a Dublin-based pharmacist who gave Covid-19 vaccines to her family without adequate training and certification to do so be censured and have conditions attached to her registration.

It was alleged at the Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland (PSI) conduct committee that Namrah Siddique, who was working as a locum pharmacist at Lloyd’s Pharmacy, Ashleaf Shopping Centre, Crumlin Cross, Dublin 12, administered on or around August 6th, 2021, the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine to her sister and brother-in-law.

The inquiry heard Siddique’s mother was abroad and dying and that Siddique administered the vaccines soher sister could be with their mother.

It was alleged that on or around August 6th, 2021, Siddique registered on the Pharmavax system in circumstances where she did not have the necessary training to administer Covid-19 vaccines, in contravention of statutory regulations.

It was also alleged a record was created on August 4th, 2021, indicating Siddique had received a Covid-19 vaccine, when that was not the case.

The inquiry heard Siddique maintained she was vaccinated when she administered the vaccines on August 6th,

It was also alleged she caused the wastage of three vaccine doses as there were not enough patients for the vial’s five doses.

It was further alleged her conduct amounted to professional misconduct and poor professional performance.

Committee chairwoman Susan Ahern said it found that three of the factual allegations were found proven.

Regarding the allegation of creating a fraudulent record indicating Siddique had received a Covid-19 vaccine, the committee found this limited in that it found Siddique created a false record or caused one to be created. It found it was not established that she created, or caused to be created, a fraudulent record.

The committee found Siddique’s behaviour amounted to poor professional performance and professional misconduct.

The committee recommended she be censured and that she would engage with an independent pharmacist, subject to the approval of the registrar, who would draw up a professional development plan which would include vaccine management.

The plan must be drawn up within six months of confirmation of sanction, or the registrant’s return to practise, and must also include two reviews of practise.

The hearing heard Siddique admitted in full to three of the four factual allegations. It heard she made a limited admission regarding theallegation relating to the record created indicating she had received a Covid-19 vaccine, and that they amounted to poor professional performance.

Ahern delivered the findings of the committee on Monday and said an unsuccessful application to consent to undertakings was made on behalf of the registrant on the first day of the inquiry in January.

She said Shane McGlynn, an authorised PSI officer, gave evidence that the superintendent pharmacist for Lloyds Pharmacy, Denis O’Driscoll, made a phone call to the PSI on August 16th, 2021, where he outlined the factual allegations regarding Siddique.

Siddique was suspended on full pay, the inquiry heard.

On August 17th, 2021, Siddique was interviewed as part of the disciplinary process.

On August 20th, 2021, she became the subject of a number of voluntary undertakings at her workplace, including not to use the Pharmavax system, which the committee found to be a mitigating factor.

The inquiry also heard that after the events she struggled at work and was ultimately dismissed.

The hearing heard Siddique has since undertaken the necessary training regarding Covid-19 vaccines.

The inquiry heard that prior to and subsequent to the allegations, she had an unblemished professional record.

In arriving at its decision the committee also had regard to the evidence of the expert witness, Noel Stenson MPSI, who said the wastage of the three doses had been “a serious error”.

The committee, while noting no harm had come to any patient, foundSiddique’s behaviour “very serious”.

A number of aggravating factors were found to be present including the alternative explanation that Siddique initially provided to her employer and the PSI.

Lloyds Pharmacy is now known as McCabe’s Pharmacy group following an acquisition in 2024.

Helen Callanan, for Siddique, said her client would consider the report of the committee and the next stages.