Fuel protesters appear in court over alleged dangerous driving on M1 in Co Louth

Two truck drivers have appeared in court charged with dangerous driving arising from a fuel protest action on the M1 in Co Louth on Monday evening.

They are believed to be the first people to appear before the courts arising from any of the events of the last week.

Aaron Goss (22) of Ballymakellett, Ravensdale, Dundalk, Co Louth, and Ryan Quinn (29) of Dobbin Road, Richhill, Co Armagh, appeared before judge Nicola Andrews at a sitting of Louth District Court, in Drogheda, on Tuesday morning.

Insp Kevin Toner gave evidence to the court and said the Garda responded to incidents of alleged dangerous driving at Braganstown, Castlebellingham, Co Louth, at about 6pm on Monday.

He said gardaí observed trucks in the area being driven at a speed, and in a manner, that allegedly created a danger to other road users. The two accused men were arrested by gardaí and taken to Drogheda Garda station.

Toner told the judge there was no Garda objection to bail being granted to the men, who were bailed on a €300 bond to appear before the court again on May 11th.

They were both charged with one count of driving in a manner that was dangerous to the public, or was likely to be dangerous to the public, contrary to section 53(1) of the Road Traffic Act, 1961 as substituted by section 4 of the Road Traffic (No. 2) Act 2011.

Andrews told Goss he was being granted bail on condition he agreed to commit no further offences. His solicitor, Paddy Goodwin, told the court there was “no problem” with that condition.

Similarly, the judge granted Quinn bail, initially on condition he stay out of Co Louth. However, the court was told, while he was residing in Co Armagh, he had children living in Co Louth.

Andrews said bail would be granted on condition Quinn stay out of Co Louth other than for court appearances and for access to his children. The court was told he was not working in the Republic.

Quinn then shook hands with one of the Garda members in the court and the two men were met by a group of family and well-wishers in the lobby of the courthouse.

There was a Garda presence outside the court, including three Public Order Unit vans carrying personnel, though no Garda resources were required.

The men left court with family members after the brief hearing to applause from a small crowd that had gathered outside the courthouse.