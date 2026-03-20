UCD archaeology lecturer charged with hacking students’ personal data and harassment

Stephen Davis, of Elgin Wood, Killarney Road, Bray, Co Wicklow, leaves Dublin District Court after being charged with hacking and harassment. Photograph: Collins Courts

A university archaeology lecturer has appeared in court on more than 140 charges of hacking students’ personal data and harassment.

University College Dublin (UCD) assistant professor Stephen Davis (53) is accused of using “a piece of software to steal students’ passwords and access their accounts”.

Davis, of Elgin Wood, Killarney Road, Bray, Co Wicklow, allegedly harassed about 50 students, and the case involves overall more than 100 victims, Dublin District Court heard on Friday.

The prosecution follows a Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau (GNCCB) probe, which commenced in 2023, into the use of malicious software (malware).

The academic faces 148 charges in total, including multiple counts of harassment, as well as breaches of sections 2 and 8(1) of the Criminal Justice (Offences Relating to Information Systems) Act 2017.

It is alleged he “did without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, intentionally access an information system by infringing a security measure”.

The offences are said to have taken place at various locations, including the UCD campus, Belfield, Donnybrook, Dublin 4; an office at the university; and his home address on various dates in 2023.

He did not address the court and has yet to enter a plea.

There was no objection to bail, the terms of which had been agreed, defence counsel Noah Rossiter informed Judge Gerard Jones.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had directed he face trial on indictment in the Circuit Court, which, on conviction, has broader sentencing powers.

The judge granted an adjournment to allow prosecutors to complete a book of evidence, which must be served on the accused before he is returned for trial to the higher court.

He was ordered to appear again in the District Court on July 24th.

GNCCB detective Colin Noonan told the judge the accused was arrested at his home address at 7.21 am.

The court heard Davis was cautioned and indicated he understood the caution and the reason for his arrest. He was charged with 148 offences.

Noonan added that the accused faces 51 charges of harassment under section 10 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act and 96 charges of unlawfully accessing an information system.

The final charge relates to unlawfully using software to access an information system.

Rossiter, instructed by solicitor Brendan Maloney, said his client has surrendered his passport.

Following further queries from the judge, Noonan alleged the case involved UCD campus accounts and the “use of a piece of software to steal students’ passwords and access their accounts”.

The more serious charges relate to the nature of personal material stolen.

The judge ordered him to sign on two days a week at his local Garda station and to remain away from the library in Bray.

Jones noted that the detective agreed the accused had co-operated with the investigation. The officer added that Davis was still employed by UCD.

Cashless bail was set at €100.

Rossiter said the defence was reserving its position about applying for legal aid.