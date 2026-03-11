Courts

Man pleads guilty to dangerous driving causing deaths of married couple in Blanchardstown

John Halpin (46) also admitted leaving the scene of an accident knowing injury had been caused to Anthony Hogg and Georgina Hogg Moore

Married couple Anthony Hogg and Georgina Hogg Moore died after a hit and run incident in Blanchardstown, Dublin on St Stephen's Day 2024. Photograph: Facebook
Sonya McLean
Wed Mar 11 2026 - 14:461 MIN READ

A man has pleaded guilty in relation to a hit and run incident in Dublin that led to the death of a married couple on St Stephen’s Day in 2024.

John Halpin (46), of Whitestown Avenue, Blanchardstown, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to dangerous driving causing the deaths of Anthony (Anto) Hogg (39) and Georgina Hogg Moore (38) in Blanchardstown on December 26th, 2024.

Halpin further pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to stop and leaving the scene of an accident knowing that injury had been caused on the same date.

Separately, Nicole Fallon (35), also of Whitestown Avenue, pleaded guilty to impeding the apprehension of Halpin knowing that he had committed the offence of dangerous driving causing death.

Fallon was due to be sentenced before Judge Orla Crowe on Wednesday but prosecution barrister Fiona McGowan requested that the matter and Halpin’s case be adjourned so they could be dealt with together.

A sentence hearing for Halpin and Fallon was set for May 21st next. All evidence in the case will be heard at that stage.

McGowan told the court the deceased couple’s children would like to view the sentence hearing via video-link. She indicated that victim impact statements had been requested.

