Teenage girl who had bad reaction to acrylic nails settles case for €15,000

Court told Eve Stears’ fingers started to swell and became itchy after having treatment at The Happy Nail in Coolock when she was 13-year-old

Sharon Stears told the court the nail on her daughter’s left little finger lifted and her doctor prescribed antibiotics and painkillers as well as applying a dressing. Photograph: iStock
Ray Managh
Fri Mar 06 2026 - 12:531 MIN READ

A judge has approved a €15,000 settlement offer to a 17-year-old schoolgirl whose fingers reacted badly to a set of acrylic nails applied to her fingers in a Dublin salon.

Barrister John Nolan told Judge Sarah Berkeley in the Circuit Civil Court that Eve Stears was brought to the The Happy Nail salon in Coolock to have her nails done when she was 13.

Nolan, who appeared with Ferrys Solicitors for the teenager, told the judge that Eve’s fingers became inflamed following the treatment.

Eve, through her mother Sharon Stears, of Foxbrook, Curragha Road, Ratoath, Co Meath, sued Hang Thu Nguyen, who trades as The Happy Nail.

In written evidence, Sharon Stears stated that the treatment was carried out on September 4th, 2021, with Eve’s fingers starting to swell and becoming itchy afterwards.

“It appears the salon placed a set of acrylic nails on her fingers. Two days later the nails had to be removed and afterwards she attended her GP for treatment of inflammation of the nail beds,” she said.

Sharon Stears said the nail on her daughter’s left little finger lifted and her doctor prescribed antibiotics and painkillers as well as applying a dressing.

Nolan told the court that Nguyen had made a compensation offer of €15,000 to Eve and he was recommending that the court accept it on her behalf. Eve will turn 18 in seven weeks, the court heard.

The judge approved the settlement offer.

