Man admits dangerous driving causing deaths of his two friends while intoxicated

Cillian Kirwan and Darragh Dullea were killed when Patrick Carroll crashed near Askeaton, Co Limerick

A man has pleaded guilty to drink driving and to dangerous driving causing the deaths of two of his friends in Co Limerick.

Patrick Carroll (21), of Drinagh Fivealley, Birr, Co Offaly, appeared at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court on Wednesday.

Darragh Dullea (21), from Clonakilty, Co Cork, and Cillian Kirwan (19), from Piltown, Co Kilkenny, died in the incident on the N69 at Ballyengland, near Askeaton, on February 20th, 2024.

The car Carroll was driving struck a wall. He and a third passenger required hospital treatment.

Lily Buckley, prosecuting, told the court Carroll, Dullea and Kirwan were friends studying at the Salesian Agricultural College.

Brian McInerney, defending, described it as a “very sensitive case” and made an application for an adjournment.

He said a probation report in respect of his client would “be of benefit to the court and to the accused, in terms of his rehabilitation going forward”.

Cillian Kirwan’s mother, Sinéad Molloy, and sister, Áine Kirwan, were present in court.

Judge Simon McAleese described the matter as “a terrible nightmare to endure and to continue enduring”.

“I cannot say how sorry I am,” the judge said. “This tragic incident made news headlines at the time. I do remember it. My sympathies are with the Dullea and Kirwan families.”

He ordered that a probation report be prepared and remanded Carroll on continuing bail. A date is expected to be fixed on April 27th for sentencing.