Man (42) pleads guilty to murder of Stephen Ring after body found in Wexford quarry

Stephen Ring, whose body lay undiscovered in a Wexford quarry for almost two weeks.

A 42-year-old man will be jailed for life after pleading guilty on Tuesday morning to the murder of Stephen Ring, whose body lay undiscovered in a Wexford quarry for almost two weeks.

Christopher Judge, with an address at Pairc na Dara, Clonard, Co Wexford, was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court where he replied “guilty” to a charge that he murdered 27-year-old Ring at that address on October 15th, 2024.

Justice Paul McDermott directed that victim impact statements be prepared and adjourned the matter to March 27th for a sentencing hearing, when he will impose the mandatory sentence of life imprisonment.

He also directed that a trial date of April 13th be vacated.

Ring was reported missing by his mother on October 17th, 2024. His body was discovered by two children who were out fishing ten days later. It had remained in the Carrigfoyle Quarry for 13 days and when removed, was found to be decomposed.

Last month, Jane Corcorcan (34), also with an address at Pairc na Dara, was jailed for six years after she pleaded guilty to impeding Judge’s apprehension or prosecution by helping him to move the remains of Stephen Ring from her home. She also admitted assisting Judge by telling falsehoods to gardaí.

Imposing sentence, Justice Kerida Naidoo said Corcoran lied to gardaí about the circumstances surrounding the death and disappearance of Ring.

She falsely accused another man of having assaulted Ring and wasted garda time and resources that should have been used in the search for the deceased.

Ring’s last recorded movement was when he arrived at Corcoran’s home at about 2am on October 15th, 2024.

Less than two hours later, Corcoran was caught on CCTV reversing her car to her front door and helping to move Ring’s remains, wrapped in a blanket, to the boot of her car. She then drove to the quarry where the remains were “dumped” in the water.

At Corcoran’s hearing, the deceased’s mother Linda Ring said that while the deceased’s body lay in Carrigfoyle Quarry, “dumped like a piece of rubbish,” Corcoran posted on Facebook saying she hoped he would return home safely to his family.