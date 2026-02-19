Showjumping Ireland chairman and directors to remain in position after dispute settled

The chairman and three directors of Showjumping Ireland threatened with removal from the organisation’s board are to retain their positions after a mediated settlement deal was reached in the dispute.

The four had had obtained a High Court injunction last summer to prevent their removal and the court heard in October that talks between the two sides were under way.

Under the terms of the deal now agreed, the threat of potential disciplinary action by the organisation’s board against its chair, Des McFadden, and his director colleagues, Neal Doherty, Derek Reid and Aldyth Roulston, has been dropped.

McFadden will remain as chairman until the association’s annual general meeting later this month.

Showjumping Ireland is also believed to have agreed to make a contribution of €50,000 towards the directors’ legal costs.

The mediation was overseen by Hugh Mohan SC.

The dispute was sparked by a resolution to have been voted on by the board which had called for a decision on whether McFadden, Doherty, Reid and Roulston should be removed from the board and its standing committees on an alleged basis they had failed to properly inform the board on the content and extent of litigation involving the association’s Ulster region against a former treasurer there.

McFadden, of Kilens Road, Mountfield, Omagh, Co Tyrone, had stated in written evidence that if not restrained last August the association’s dismissal of him and his colleagues would have caused catastrophic and irreparable damage to their good names and reputations.

He had stated in written sworn evidence that the dismissals as planned could undermine legal proceedings in Northern Ireland against former Ulster region treasurer Allison Mercer who, he claimed to the court, had failed to account for certain monies following queries that had been raised by the association’s auditors.

“To avoid unnecessary use of the words purported and supposed ... the court will note that we are challenging whether the [proposed] board meeting was properly called or whether the proposed resolution [to remove them] is properly before the board of directors for a vote,” McFadden had stated.

On Thursday, February 12th, Jarlath Ryan SC, who appeared for the four plaintiffs, told Judge Brian Cregan that the matter had gone to mediation on the previous Friday and as a component of a settlement a statement was being read to the court.

The skeleton statement said the parties to the proceedings had reached an agreement and, on consent, they could be struck out with no order as to costs.

“All the parties are ready to continue working in the best interests of the members of Showjumping Ireland Ltd and to facilitate and foster the sport in all the regions of Ireland,” it read.