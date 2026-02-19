Mother and children fled home over serious feud involving ‘guns and petrol bombs’, court hears

The woman sought an interim barring order against her ex-partner at the district family court at Dolphin House, Dublin, on Thursday. Photograph: Collins

A woman had to flee her home with her children due to a “really bad” feud, involving “guns and petrol bombs”, the emergency domestic violence court has heard.

The woman told Judge Adrian Harris she is dealing with a “very scary” situation arising from a feud between the family of her estranged partner and other families.

In an ex-parte (only one side represented) application before the district family court at Dolphin House, Dublin, on Thursday, she sought an interim barring order against her ex-partner.

She said they have not been in a relationship for years but, because they are joint tenants of the house, he continues to come and go from it although he is out of the home more than he is in it.

The woman previously got a safety order against him which applies until late 2027 but, due to the “really bad feud”, applied for a barring order.

Her ex uses drugs and has mental health issues “and does not care about anything but himself,” she said.

“He is like this for a long, long time.”

The man can be out of the house for days or weeks and when he returns he does not speak to anyone but might sleep for an entire day, she said.

His family is involved in a feud with other families “with guns and petrol bombs” and she had to leave home after being advised she and her children would be in danger, she said.

The situation is “very scary”, her children were “up the wall” and became very worried about their father when he was gone for a longer period than usual. She tracked him down and took a photograph of him “just to let them know he is okay”.

The woman said she wants to be able to go back home but it is “not safe” and she is in fear. She told her ex-partner she intended to seek an interim barring order and he responded saying he was rarely in the house anyway.

“I’m not fighting with him, we’re not talking but we’re not fighting,” she said.

Gardaí are very aware of the situation and a “lovely” female officer checks in with her, the woman said.

“These feuds are absolutely terrible.”

The judge told the woman he would grant an interim barring order which he returned to early March, when the man is entitled to be present in court.

On the return date, the woman can seek a barring order for up to three years which the man can either oppose or consent to, with the court making the final decision.