Man who killed Canadian tourist with ‘full force running kick’ to head jailed for 5½ years

A man who killed a Canadian tourist in Dublin city centre by “brazenly” delivering a “full force running kick” straight to his head has been jailed for 5½ years.

Sentencing 25-year-old Ionut Danca at the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday, judge Paul McDermott said this was an attack on a defenceless man, who was lying prone on the ground under the influence of alcohol and was no threat to anyone.

He added: “The kick to the head was deliberately aimed and carried out brazenly in public view on a main street in Dublin city. There was no need and no justification for this.”

Instead of Danca, a Romanian national, getting help or walking away, the judge said the defendant had run at Canadian national Neno Dolmajian, kicking him in the head, causing his death resulting in the loss of “such a valuable life”.

The judge went on to say that the victim came across as a “positive person” who was full of life, vigour, creativity and laughter. He said Dolmajian was visiting Dublin from Canada, looking for new experiences and to engage with new people in a positive way.

Describing the incident as “devastating”, the judge said there was nothing the court could do or say to relieve the devastation suffered by the Dolmajian family.

Ionut Danca pleaded guilty last year to the unlawful killing of Neno Dolmajian (42) on July 2nd, 2024, at O’Connell Street Upper.

Danca’s co-accused, Madalin Ghiuzan (24), had pleaded guilty to assaulting Dolmajian, causing him harm at Cathal Brugha Street, Dublin 1.