Noah Donohoe inquest: Witness thought naked cyclist was taking part in a prank

Noah Donohoe was 14 when he was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020

A witness has told the Noah Donohoe inquest that he saw a male cycling nude on the day the schoolboy went missing.

The hearing at Belfast coroner’s court has resumed following a week’s break.

Noah, a pupil of St Malachy’s College, was 14 when he was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after leaving home on his bike to meet two friends in the Cavehill area of the city.

The witness, Conor McConnell, told the hearing that he had been at his mother’s partner’s house on Sunday, June 21st.

His statement said: “While at the house, I was sat facing the livingroom window that looks out on to Northwood Road when I saw a male cycle past the window naked.

“I initially thought that this was a prank.”

He said he had gone outside and saw items of clothing on the street.

The witness said he had made three phone calls to police, two on that day and one later.

A second statement provided to the inquest by Mr McConnell said: “In that first call, I told the police I had seen a nude male cycling up the street, and had observed his shoes neatly placed on the footpath and shorts and boxers looked like they had been stepped out of.

“These were also on the footpath, as were a T-shirt and hoodie, which I believed also belonged to the male.”

The audio of a phone call the witness made to police was then played to the jury.