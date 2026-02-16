Courts

Chloe Mitchell murder trial to get under way next month

Brandon John Rainey (29) charged with murdering Mitchell in Ballymena, Co Antrim

Chloe Mitchell (21) was found dead days after going missing in June 2023. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Mon Feb 16 2026 - 12:511 MIN READ

The trial of a man accused of the murder of Chloe Mitchell in Ballymena, Co Antrim, is to start next month.

Mitchell (21) was found dead days after going missing in June 2023.

Brandon John Rainey (29), whose address was given as Maghaberry prison and who is formerly of James Street in Ballymena, has been charged with murdering Mitchell in June 2023.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Mitchell’s family had feared the trial would be delayed due to an ongoing strike by criminal barristers in the North in a long-running dispute over legal aid fees.

However, it emerged at the weekend that agreement had been reached to exempt the trial from the industrial action.

During a brief hearing at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning, judge Denise McBride hailed “excellent news”, and a “relief” for Mitchell’s family as well as for the defendant to “get finality in respect of this matter”.

Chloe Mitchell's aunt, Linda McDowell (left), and sister, Nadine Mitchell, outside Belfast Crown Court. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
She heard that some preparation work remains in terms of witnesses, disclosure and experts.

She set a start date of March 9th for the trial, which she added was likely to take place in Belfast.

A review hearing is set to take place on February 26th.

Mitchell’s family watched on from the public gallery accompanied by Alliance MLA Sian Mulholland. – PA

