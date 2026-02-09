American pleads not guilty by reason of insanity to murder of father in hotel

Henry McGowan, with an address at Clinton Street, Brooklyn, in New York, was charged with the murder of his father which allegedly took place at The Lodge, Ballyfin Demense, Ballyfin, Co Laois, on November 12th, 2024. Image from ABC7 Eyewitness News

A US national has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to murdering his father at the five-star Ballyfin Demesne hotel in Co Laois over a year ago.

Henry McGowan (31), with an address at Clinton Street, Brooklyn, New York is charged with the murder of John McGowan (66) at Ballyfin Demesne, Ballyfin, Portlaoise, Co Laois, on November 12th, 2024.

McGowan was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court on Monday on the single charge of murder.

When the registrar read the indictment to the accused and asked him how he was pleading, McGowan replied: “Not guilty by reason of insanity”.

Judge Sean Gillane told the jury panel that Henry McGowan is a US national so it was highly unlikely that they knew him or knew anything about him.

The judge informed the potential jurors that the case will “traverse” issues related to mental health, which will be a live issue in the case. He asked them to make themselves available until Friday of this week.

The prosecution case is being led by barrister Brendan Grehan, while defending barristers are Michael Bowman and Olan Callanan.

A jury of six men and six women was sworn in to hear the trial, which is due to begin on Tuesday before Judge Paul McDermott and is expected to last three days.