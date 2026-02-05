Man allegedly drank up to 12 beers before reversing car over three children, court hears

Thomas Maughan is accused of driving with excess alcohol and causing grievous bodily injury

A motorist drank up to 12 cans of beer before he allegedly drove over three children in a west Belfast neighbourhood, the city’s High Court has heard.

Thomas Maughan (37) fled the scene after the two girls and a boy were trapped under his car at Black Ridge View, prosecutors said.

Details emerged as he was granted bail on charges related to the alleged hit-and-run collision where one of the young victims suffered a fractured pelvis.

Maughan, of Black Ridge Gardens, Belfast, faces counts of driving with excess alcohol and causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

He is also accused of failing to stop, report or remain at the scene of the accident last August 24th.

Prosecutors said the children, aged five, six and seven, were playing on the footpath when a car reversed out of a neighbouring house and over them.

The driver then got out and left scene on foot without checking on their condition, it was alleged.

Maughan was arrested after being spotted at the end of the street in a taxi blocked off by emergency service vehicles.

During interview he admitted driving with excess alcohol and failing to stop following the collision, the court heard.

Maughan told police he began drinking at an engagement party the previous night and continued on into the day of the accident.

“He stated that he had approximately 12 beers before the incident,” counsel for the prosecution said.

Maughan said he had driven to visit a family member in the area before getting back in his car.

He saw no one nearby as he was leaving, but then heard children screaming and he reversed amid concerns they could be trapped.

The youngsters were taken to hospital to be treated for potentially serious injuries.

One child sustained fractures to their pelvis and had tyre marks. Another suffered cuts and bruises.

Maughan had been on bail on the charges, but returned to custody last month for allegedly breaching an alcohol ban.

Opposing his bid to be released again, the prosecutor said: “Clear CCTV of the incident showed the defendant getting into his car and driving directly over the three children on the footpath.

“They were trapped under the vehicle, the defendant reversed back over them and parked up … without checking on their welfare.”

Maughan’s lawyers previously argued that he had failed to see the youngsters because they were lying on the ground playing with chalk.

When he heard the screams he reversed at that stage to lessen the impact and free them.

Judge Simpson was told that last month’s breach involved no further offences.

Granting bail to Maughan once more, the judge warned: “If he is found having consumed alcohol again he will not have another chance.”