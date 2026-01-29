Dublin cosmetic clinic ordered to pay €46,000 to woman after botched laser treatment

The judge heard that Gordosek Limited, trading as Dundrum Cosmetic Clinic, had not responded in any way to Ms Hao’s legal proceedings. Photograph: iStock

Dundrum Cosmetic Clinic has been ordered by a court to pay €46,000 damages to a woman whose face was damaged by a botched laser treatment four years ago.

Hui Hao, a 41-year-old graphic designer, of Pugin House, Loreto Abbey, Rathfarnham, Dublin, told Judge Roderick Maguire in the Circuit Civil Court on Wednesday that for six months in every year she now cannot go out without significant medical and cosmetic protection and often has to stay inside on sunny days.

“If I go out in bright or sunny days my face would now come out in red blotches all over,” she said in her €60,000 negligence claim against Gordosek Limited, which trades in the Dundrum Town Centre as Dundrum Cosmetic Clinic.

Ms Hao told her barrister Deirdre Byrne that the worst six months of the year for her was from March to October when she had to be ultra-careful about exposing her skin to the elements, particularly if the days were bright or sunny. All of her face could, if exposed, come out in red blotches.

Ms Byrne, who appeared with Lauren Doyle of HJ Ward Solicitors, told the court that since Ms Hao had issued her legal proceedings in May 2023, the defendant clinic had totally ignored the claim and judgment had already been obtained against them for failure to enter an appearance to the claim.

Ms Hao said she had gone to Dundrum Cosmetic Clinic in September 2021 for the purpose of assessment regarding a very mild pigmentation under her left eye.

She had been told the clinic could assist her through a laser treatment and she had returned on appointment to undergo the procedure.

“From the moment the doctor applied the laser to my cheek I was in pain and I complained about it but he didn’t stop and continued until the end,” Ms Hao told Judge Maguire.

She said she had been in pain overnight and for days after the treatment. She had gone to her GP who had immediately advised her to stop using an unbranded cream the clinic had given her to quell the pain and control the spread of pigmentation.

Judge Maguire said when Ms Hao had gone to the clinic about a minor issue below one of her eyes she had been offered two or three laser treatments but had undergone only one. She had been told pain was normal after the treatment and would go away in a day. It hadn’t and when she returned was given an unmarked phial of cream.

“Pigmentation had broken out around her face and close to her lips and the cream she was given had no effect,” Judge Maguire said.

He said Ms Hao now had to use a particular cream which was not easily available.

“She has been disfigured after having the treatment,” he said.

Judge Maguire awarded her €46,496 and costs.

The judge heard Gordosek Limited had not responded in any way to Ms Hao’s legal proceedings and there was no appearance in court by any legal or other representative on behalf of the company.