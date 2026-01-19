Former British soldier played ‘logistical role’ in smuggling €42m worth of cocaine

Monks is one of seven men who have pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court to conspiring with others to import controlled drugs within and outside the State. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A former British soldier played a “logistical” role in a large-scale cocaine smuggling operation into Ireland but was not among the “top” figures directing the criminal enterprise, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

Gary Monks was part of a “structured and organised” cell under the control of others that conspired to import cocaine with an estimated value of up to €42 million.

The court heard on Monday that Monks (41) has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) stemming from his military service and subsequent work in conflict zones, including Iraq and Afghanistan.

Monks was also “haunted” after witnessing a car bomb in which a number of local people died and some of his colleagues were injured, the court was told.

Monks is one of seven men who have pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to import controlled drugs between December 18th, 2024, and January 15th, 2025, within and outside the State.

Three of the men were Filipino nationals who were crew members aboard a ship transporting the drugs from the Amazon region. The vessel docked off the coast of Co Clare.

The remaining four men, including Monks, were based in Britain or Northern Ireland and formed part of a “landing cell” tasked with collecting the drugs using an inflatable boat and transporting them to a location in Co Kerry.

The seven men are Monks (41), of Amulree Place, Glasgow, Scotland; Miljan Koprivica (46), of Bollin Drive, Manchester; Conor Costello (31), of Earhart Park, Madamsbank Road, Derry; Ryan Watson (32), of Mailerbeg Gardens, Modiesburn, Glasgow; and three Filipino men: Hanz Pangahin (36), Christopher Ampo (44) and Feljon Lao (29).

Gardaí told a previous sentencing hearing that the seven defendants operated as “structured and organised cells” under the overarching control of people on the ground.

A detective inspector today agreed with Monk’s defence senior counsel Shane Costelloe that his client was part of the “landing crew” and his function was to be on the semi-inflatable rigid inflatable boat (RIB) to go out and bring the drugs in.

Mr Costelloe put it to the detective inspector that while he was not suggesting that Monks was “an ingenue” or an “innocent abroad” he was not someone who was “at the upper echelons of the organisation”.

The detective said there was a hierarchy involved, and Monks had “a logistical importance but as regards the overall management, he certainly wouldn’t be at the top”.

Mr Costelloe said his client joined the British Army at a young age, served with distinction, and was honourably discharged in 2011.

Monks later worked in private security roles.

He said that when Monks went back to his home country of Scotland, and “while in the throws of PTSD” following the car bomb incident, he started abusing drugs for the first time. Monks was also drinking to excess, counsel said, and was “slowly descending into out-of-control behaviour”. He lost his job and could not get alternative employment.

Monks was offered a large amount of money and took the opportunity to commit a crime in the hope he would make that “easy money, as he saw it”, counsel said.

There was a “marked distinction” between Monks and those who have come before the courts with a lengthy history of prior offending, Mr Costelloe said, noting his client has convictions dating back to his return to Scotland but nothing as serious as those for which he is before the Special Criminal Court.

“His history of offending occurs when he came back from Iraq and Afghanistan,” said counsel.

Mr Costelloe said Monks is managing his psychiatric illness and is finding medication very helpful.

Ms Justice Karen O’Connor adjourned the matter to Monday, March 23rd. She remanded all of the defendants in custody to that date.