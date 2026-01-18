Courts

Mother granted orders against three adult children due to drug-related intimidation

The woman said she had sustained a broken wrist after being pushed by her son

The woman said she lives in fear of one daughter who has a 'very bad drug problem'. File photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins
Jade Wilson
Sun Jan 18 2026

A woman has been granted two interim protection orders and an interim barring order against three of her adult children. She told a court they have been “taking drugs and robbing my medication and money” from her home due to their addictions.

The woman said she “lives in fear” of being hurt by one of her daughters when the daughter is using drugs. “She has a very bad drug problem,” the woman said, adding that there had been incidents of violence and intimidation as well.

The police had been called to her home on one occasion due to her medication being stolen after she was “not long out of hospital”.

Judge Gerard Furlong granted the woman an interim safety order until the case is heard later this month in the Dublin District Family Court.

The judge also granted her a second interim safety order against another of her daughters, who had been “inviting other drug users” into her home. The woman described feeling intimidated by her daughter.

Judge Furlong also granted an interim barring order against her son. The order bans the man from her home, from any further violence or threats of violence, and from watching or being near the home.

Addressing the court on Friday, the woman described an incident where her son had “pushed me and it broke my wrist”. She added: “He robbed me and threatened me. He robs my life-supporting medication to sell it.”

She told the court her son had relapsed after a period of being sober, due to grief, and was suspected of using “crack cocaine and street tablets”.

Earlier on Friday, a father sought an order against an adult child over issues connected to drug addiction.

The man told the court his son had been “shouting and demanding money . . . he admitted taking cocaine”.

He said gardaí had been called to the home during two recent incidents with his son.

“My son is addicted to crack cocaine. He demands money from me . . . He’s belligerent and aggressive. It’s been escalating for over 18 months.”

Judge Furlong granted the man an interim barring order until a full hearing later this month.

