Truck driver charged with dangerous driving causing the death of mother of two

Emma Mackarel was killed on the N2 near Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, on December 18th

A truck driver charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a mother of two just a week before Christmas has been denied bail over Garda fears he would be a flight risk.

Romanian national Ion Bucurica (56) appeared before a sitting of Monaghan District Court on January 12th in relation to a crash that killed Emma Mackarel (37) on the N2 near Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, on Thursday, December 18th.

His solicitor Roisin Courtney told the court that Mr Bucurica, whose wife and sister were in the courtroom, was applying for bail as his family was currently seeking a property to lease in Ireland.

However, Inspector Damien Martin told the court that the defendant had no links to the State.

The court heard that Mr Bucurica had a wife and children in France, where he has lived for the past 30 years.

Garda Niamh McColgan also told the court that there was the possibility of further serious charges in the case.

Garda McColgan also said that while the defendant accepted he was the driver involved in the fatal collision, gardaí believed that some information was still being withheld by him.

Ms Courtney said efforts were being made to secure accommodation for Mr Bucurica and his family in Wicklow if he was released.

She said the defendant would also hand up all his travel documents if released on bail.

Ms Courtney also said that Mr Bucurica had not applied for bail until now as a show of respect to Emma Mackarel as her funeral had taken place over the Christmas holiday season.

In his evidence to the court, Mr Bucurica insisted he did not want to make his situation any worse.

“Wherever I am I will be back here. Only if I am dying would I miss it,” he said.

Under questioning from Inspector Martin, Mr Bucurica was asked where he would be now if the collision had not happened.

“I would be back to work after the holidays,” he said.

He added that his usual route was France to Ireland and then Ireland back to France.

Judge Raymond Finnegan said that while Mr Bucurica struck him as a decent man he could only deal with what was before him.

“And what I have is a man with no ties to this State,” the judge said.

He added: “I’m not happy that he would turn up again if he was released.”

The judge remanded Mr Bucurica into further custody until Monday, January 26th.