Hospital apologises to woman (93) over fall in ward bathroom

A hospital has apologised to a 93-year old woman for a lapse in care after she suffered a fall in a ward bathroom.

The apology was read out in the High Court as Elizabeth Lily McMahon settled an action over the fall at Cavan General Hospital last year.

Her counsel Jeremy Maher SC, instructed by PBN Litigation Solicitors, told the court that the fall on April 18th, 2024 was a life-changing event for the woman. Before being in hospital he said she did not have any mobility issues, but since then she has had a number of falls.

“Simply put, she should not have been left alone. She should have been supervised,” counsel said. He said the apology was some comfort to Ms McMahon.

In the apology, Cavan General Hospital acting general manager Laura Waters said on behalf of the management and staff at the hospital she acknowledged the distress caused.

She apologised to Ms McMahon “for the lapse in care rendered to you”.

Elizabeth Lily McMahon (93) from Monaghan had sued the HSE.

She had gone to the hospital on April 17th last year complaining of a pain in her left arm.

She was admitted on April 18th and transferred to a medical ward. She was later found on the floor of the bathroom by a nurse but the fall was unwitnessed.

In the proceedings, it was claimed that there was an alleged failure to exercise an adequate standard of skill, care and diligence in managing, treating and monitoring Ms McMahon.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to adequately conduct a falls risk assessment and an alleged failure to classify Ms McMahon accurately as a high falls risk and to take all appropriate steps to assist her or safeguard her.

It was also contended that Ms McMahon had been left unattended to mobilise unaided and she suffered an unwitnessed fall.

She was found on the floor having struck her head and she had bruising to her left eye and arms. She also suffered a rib fracture and had to wear a brace afterwards.