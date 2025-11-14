Remaining occupants of North Circular Road house ordered to leave by December 13th

Thomas Gunning, who has been living in the accommodation for elderly people since 2022, is the owner of the property

The remaining unlawful occupants of a house owned by a 94-year-old man who is in a care facility, have been given until December 13th to move out by the High Court.

Thomas Gunning, who has been living in the accommodation for elderly people in west Dublin since 2022, is the owner of the property 311 North Circular Road.

When it was discovered earlier this year by Mr Gunning’s grand nephew that there were unlawful occupants there, the owner sought a High Court injunction seeking to get them out, remove all their possessions and be prohibited from further trespassing.

One of the occupants, a Trinity College Dublin literature and sociology student, who said he had moved in after being unable to find accommodation, turned up in court last week and agreed to move out by December 13th when his exams will be over.

Another man also turned up the previous week and said he would move out by November 28th.

The case was adjourned for a week to allow a number of other unnamed occupants to make their case.

On Friday Dylan West BL, instructed by solicitor Niamh Maher, said the other people had not appeared in court and he was now seeking orders against them.

Mr Justice Oisín Quinn directed that the remaining occupants vacate by December 13th, remove all their possessions and not return. He adjourned the matter to December 15th for the court to be updated as to whether they had moved out.