‘Genuine medical issues’ delaying trial of Jeffrey and Eleanor Donaldson, judge says

There are “genuine medical issues” that have led to delays in the trial of former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife Eleanor Donaldson in connection with alleged historic sex offences, a judge has said.

It emerged at Newry Crown Court on Thursday that a further psychiatric assessment is required for Ms Donaldson. A trial date will not be set until next year, the court heard.

A barrister for Ms Donaldson confirmed she would see a consultant psychiatrist next month. The appointment was arranged following “issues raised” in separate medical reports arranged by the prosecution, the court heard.

Judge Paul Ramsey said he hoped that following receipt of the psychiatrist’s report, which is likely to be completed in January, they will have an idea when the trial “can finally get under way”.

The trial was due to begin on November 3rd.

The judge said he was aware that the public at large may be questioning the number of delays in bringing the case to trial.

“The reality is, genuine medical issues have been identified and have to be looked at, and have to be explored, before we can proceed any further. That’s simply the way it is,” he added.

The trial was originally scheduled for March but was postponed due to a deterioration in Ms Donaldson’s mental health.

Eleanor Donaldson arriving at Newry Crown Court for a previous hearing of the case. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The couple, who deny all charges, were not present at the latest review hearing.

Mr Donaldson (62), with an address in Dromore, Co Down, previously pleaded not guilty to 18 offences – one count of rape, four of gross indecency with or towards a child and 13 of indecent assault on a female, on dates between 1987 and 2008.

Ms Donaldson (59), of the same address, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of aiding and abetting in connection with the charges faced by her husband.

On Thursday, prosecution barrister Fiona O’Kane confirmed the complainants had been kept up to date about the reasons for the delay.

A further review hearing has been set for January 23rd, when the medical report is expected to be completed.

Mr Donaldson, the long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after he was arrested and charged in March, 2024.

Weeks before his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont after a two-year boycott of Northern Ireland’s power-sharing institutions.

Gavin Robinson was appointed his successor as DUP leader.