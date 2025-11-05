Man (20s) admits causing unlawful termination of pregnancy

The man was due to stand trial at Letterkenny Circuit Court this week, but he pleaded guilty after a jury was empanelled

A man in his 20s has admitted to causing the unlawful termination of a woman’s pregnancy.

He admitted he assaulted the complainant and forced her to take tablets that caused the abortion of her nine-week-old foetus. The charges relate to a date in 2020 at a location in Co Donegal, and his conviction is believed to be one of the first of its kind in the State.

He was remanded in custody by Judge John Aylmer. He is due to be sentenced in early 2026.

A series of witnesses, including the complainant’s parents, medical personnel and members of An Garda Síochána, had been due to give evidence during the trial.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawfully ending the life of a foetus contrary to section 23.2 of the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018. The charge relates to administering, supplying or procuring any drug, substance, instrument, apparatus or other thing knowing that it was intended to be used or employed with intent to end the life of a foetus, or being reckless as to whether it was intended to be so used or employed.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting the woman and causing her harm contrary to section three of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

Charges of making threats to kill or cause serious harm and false imprisonment were marked as taken into consideration by the court.

The victim in the case was present in court.

Paul Greene SC, instructed by State solicitor for Donegal Kieran Dillon, told the court the pleas are acceptable to the Director of Public Prosecutions on a full-facts basis.

Mr Greene asked for the man to be remanded in custody until the next session of Letterkenny Circuit Court in February, when sentencing will occur.

The judge remanded the man in custody after noting a concern raised by the prosecution.