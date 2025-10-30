Man faces trial for possessing mobile phone in Mountjoy and directing criminal gang

The five defendants appeared before Judge Michele Finan at Dublin District Court. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

A man has been changed with unlawful possession of a mobile phone in Dublin’s Mountjoy Prison and “controlling” a criminal organisation.

Barry Fowler (40), of The Crescent, Millbrook Lawns, Tallaght, Co Dublin, appeared at Dublin District Court on Thursday with four other individuals charged with connected offences.

It follows an investigation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Mr Fowler, who has yet to indicate a plea, was charged with three offences.

He is accused of directing the activities of a criminal organisation from April 2022 to June 12th last year by controlling or supervising its activities, by giving an order, instruction, guidance or making a request with respect to carrying out its activities.

He is also accused of conspiracy to commit an aggravated burglary from December 24th to December 28th, 2022.

His final charge alleges that, while a prisoner on June 12th, 2024, he unlawfully possessed a mobile telecommunication device in Mountjoy Prison.

Det Gda Ivor Scully said Mr Fowler, who did not address the court, “made no reply” when charged shortly before his court appearance.

Killian McCabe (28) from Woodlands Park, Arklow, Co Wicklow, was charged with participating in and enhancing a criminal organisation and facilitating it to commit a serious offence from December 14th, 2022, until February 4th, 2023. He had no reply to his charge.

Det Gda Ciara McNulty said the third defendant, Rebecca Byrne (28) from Derrybawn, Aughrim, Co Wicklow, also gave no response when charged with participating, engaging in a criminal organisation and facilitating it to commit a serious offence from November 16th until December 14th, 2022.

Eamon Doyle, (54), of Avonbank, Glasnagart, Rathdrum, Co Wicklow, is also accused of the same offence, but between November 16th, 2022, and February 5th, 2023.

Paul Dargan, (44), with an address at Lackaghbeg House, Monasterevin, Co Kildare, faces two charges.

Detective Brian Johnston told the court Mr Dargan had no reply when accused of conspiracy to commit an aggravated burglary from December 24th to December 28th, 2022.

Judge Michele Finan heard the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed all five would face trial on indictment in the Circuit Court.

Free legal aid was granted to Mr McCabe while the judge deferred granting it to the four co-defendants until they produced statements of means to be furnished to gardaí in the case.

The judge also granted an order for disclosure of evidence.

All five were remanded in custody, with Mr Doyle set to appear again on November 4th and his co-accused two days later.