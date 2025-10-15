Courts

Man who claimed he developed autism due to care at birth settles court action for €1.5m

Brian Naughton (19), who has an intellectual disability and is non-verbal, sued HSE through his mother

Mr Justice Paul Coffey noted liability was contested in a number of aspects in the case. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien
Mr Justice Paul Coffey noted liability was contested in a number of aspects in the case. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien
Fiachra Gallagher
Wed Oct 15 2025 - 17:30

A young man who claimed he developed autism following negligence in his care during his birth at South Tipperary General Hospital has settled a High Court action with an interim payout of over €1.5 million.

Brian Naughton (19), who also has an intellectual disability and is non-verbal, had, through his mother Breda Naughton, sued the HSE over the circumstances of his birth.

Jeremy Maher SC, for the family and instructed by Cian O’Carroll solicitors, said on Wednesday it was their case that as an alleged result of a delay in Mr Naughton’s delivery on July 6th, 2006, he was asphyxiated by the umbilical cord and suffered a brain injury.

It was alleged that this brain injury caused Mr Naughton to develop an intellectual disability and autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

READ MORE

Teenager dies following serious incident at emergency care facility in north Dublin

Live: Heather Humphreys attended in ‘good faith’ charity event at centre of Garda inquiry

Live: Caelan Doris returns as Andy Farrell names Ireland squad for Autumn Internationals

Ryanair flight attendant used alleged AI-generated legal papers in €170,000 discrimination claim, WRC hears

The HSE had denied events at the hospital caused Mr Naughton’s injuries.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey noted liability was contested in a number of aspects in the case.

The judge approved the settlement agreement, including an interim payment of €1.575 million. The case will come back before the courts in five years’ time when the boy’s future care needs will be assessed.

In the proceedings, it was claimed there was an alleged delay in carrying out a Caesarean section and an alleged failure to have regard to pathological features in the CTG trace which monitors the baby’s heart rate.

The HSE denied a number of claims, but accepted there had been a delay of one hour and 17 minutes in delivering the baby. The plaintiff’s side had alleged there was a longer delay.

The HSE also accepted the investigation and assessment of the baby in the initial days of life was suboptimal, but it denied this was causative of injury.

The HSE denied causation in the case and further contended the baby’s genetic condition had allegedly caused his ASD and intellectual disability.

It further put forward that Mr Naughton’s current presentation is caused by his genetic diagnosis.

Mr Maher said that it was his side’s position that there was “no substance” to the HSE’s genetics argument.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Fiachra Gallagher

Fiachra Gallagher

Fiachra Gallagher is an Irish Times journalist