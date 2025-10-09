Courts

Businessman charged with sexually assaulting woman during job interview

Court hears applicant fled meeting after employer assaulted her

A judge held that the case of alleged sexual assault should be heard by the Circuit Court. Photograph: Graham Hughes/Photocall Ireland
Tom Tuite
Thu Oct 09 2025 - 16:36

A businessman is to stand trial accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a job interview in Dublin.

The accused, who is aged in his 40s and cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with a sexual assault alleged to have occurred earlier this year.

He appeared at Dublin District Court on Thursday for a trial venue ruling, where he listened to the proceedings with the aid of an interpreter. He has yet to indicate a plea.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the case should remain in the District Court if the accused pleaded guilty.

Outlining the allegations, Garda Sgt Niall Murphy said the woman, who is in her early 20s attended a premises to discuss a job opportunity following a trial period there.

It was alleged that the man attempted to hug her and then began kissing her and squeezing her breast.

The summary of the evidence disclosed that she requested he massage her and he then put her on a bed and lay on top of her, and pulled her top down, and she went to unzip her trousers while he began to get undressed.

At this stage, she fled.

Judge Valerie Corcoran held that the case was too serious to retain jurisdiction and said it should proceed to the Circuit Court, which can impose harsher sentences.

The man, who did not address the court, was ordered to appear again in November to be served with the prosecution’s book of evidence and a return-for-trial order.

