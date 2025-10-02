Two sent forward for trial over alleged scheme to defraud almost €500,000 from TCD

Helen Richardson, who worked as a student support officer in Trinity College, is facing theft and money-laundering charges. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Two people have been sent forward for trial in connection with an alleged scheme to defraud almost €500,000 from Trinity College Dublin’s Student Hardship Fund.

Helen Richardson (46), from Beaupark Square in Clongriffin, Dublin, who worked as a student support officer at the college, is facing more than 100 theft and money-laundering charges.

She is accused of stealing and transferring sums of between €1,550 and €3,000, more than 100 times, on different dates over a two-year period between 2021 and 2022.

The money was allegedly from the university’s Student Hardship Fund.

The 46-year-old, who no longer works in Trinity College and is currently on social welfare, made no reply to each of the 102 charges when they were put to her on July 9th.

Her co-accused, Daniel Dwyer (45), from Edenmore Avenue in Dublin 5, is facing 14 charges of converting, transferring, handling, acquiring, possessing or using property that is the proceeds of criminal conduct, from the Student Hardship Fund of Trinity College Dublin, while also knowing it was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

They appeared again before Judge Paula Murphy at Dublin District Court on Thursday and were served with books of evidence.

Judge Murphy noted from State solicitor Niall Williams that the Director of Public Prosecutions consented to them being returned for trial on indictment.

The judge granted an order sending them forward for trial to the Circuit Court. Ms Richardson’s case will be listed for mention on November 6th, and Mr Dwyer’s two weeks later.

They have yet to indicate pleas, were granted legal aid and remanded on bail.

A third man is also before the courts on related money-laundering charges.