Wexford man accused of storing LSD claims loyalist paramilitaries forced him to sell it

Defendant told authorities he had been forced to sell acid, Belfast Magistrates Court heard. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A Co Wexford man accused of storing £4,000 (€4,625) worth of LSD claims he was being forced to sell it by loyalist paramilitaries in Belfast, a court heard on Tuesday.

Robert Murphy also told police he would feel safer in prison following his arrest last month.

The details emerged as the 31-year-old was granted bail under the condition that he must now stay out of Belfast.

Mr Murphy, who had been living in a flat at Alexandra Gardens in the north of the city, faces a charge of possessing class-A drugs with intent to supply.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard the defendant notified the authorities himself on July 25th.

“He told police that he had been forced to sell acid on behalf of loyalist paramilitaries,” an investigating detective said. “Officers searched his room and found £4,000 worth of acid.

“He made full admissions . . . and stated to police that he felt safer going inside to protect himself.”

Concerns were expressed about a potential threat to his own safety if released at this stage.

But defence solicitor Niall O’Neill argued Mr Murphy had spent a month in custody before seeking bail.

“The issue of duress may require adjudication at some point,” he submitted.

“My client actually brought the issue to the attention of the police.”

Mr O’Neill said Mr Murphy is originally from Wexford but has been in Northern Ireland for the last eight years.

Granting bail, district judge Steven Keown ordered the defendant to live at an address outside the city.

“He can’t reside in Belfast . . . and will be under a curfew,” Judge Keown ordered.